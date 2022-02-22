Advanced Search
Damariscotta Police Report

at

Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Feb. 14-21:

Arrest

Stephanie Aiken, Union, warrant, Feb. 18.

Summonses

John Lynch, Damariscotta, driving without a license on Main Street, Feb. 15.

Adrienne Fraire, Corona, Calif., passing a stopped school bus with the lights flashing on Bristol Road, Feb. 15.

Other activity

Feb. 14: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, and took a police information report on School Street.

Feb. 15: Officer Tyson Fait issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on School Street assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth issued a warning for using a handheld device while driving a motor vehicle, conducted cell phone enforcement on Main Street, issued a warning for a defect and inspection on Main Street by Officer Booth, and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted another agency on Main Street, issued a warning for a defect on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated a car v. deer crash on Bristol Road, no human injury, and investigated a loud noise complaint on Meadow Court.

Feb. 16: Officer William Smith conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester removed a traffic hazard from Biscay Road, investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street, no injury reported, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Feb. 17: Officer Phil Tessier conducted a welfare check on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle crash on Bristol Road, no injury, non-reportable damage, and investigated a car v. building accident on Main Street, no injury reported.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street, no injury reported.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Egypt Road, conducted a compliance check on School Street, and assisted another agency on High Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on High Street.

Officer Sylvester issued a warning for a defect on Main Street, and a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Feb. 18: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, removed a traffic hazard from Hammond Road, removed a traffic hazard from Route 1, took a police information report on Lessner Road, and investigated a car v. pedestrian crash on Coastal Market Drive, minor injury reported.

Officer Sylvester took a noise complaint on Jackie’s Trail, took a report of harassment on Jackie’s Trail, and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Feb. 19: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Standpipe Road.

Officer Booth investigated a report of suspicious activity on Belvedere Road, issued a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, and investigated a report of threatening on Biscay Road.

Feb. 20: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street, assisted with a mental health issue on Blue Haven Lane, and assisted another agency on Blue Haven Lane.

Damariscotta Police Department responded to 169 calls for service.

