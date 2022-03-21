Damariscotta Police Report

Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from March 14-20:

Arrests

Amelia Jordan, Bristol, warrant, March 18.

Daniel DeRosier, Damariscotta, criminal threatening, March 19.

Courtney Taylor, Walpole, violating condition of release, March 19.

Summonses

Chad Carter, Jefferson, driving to endanger on Main Street, March 18.

Halley Hastings, New Orleans, Louisiana, speeding on Main Street, March 20.

Other activity

March 14: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Joseph Booth took a police information report on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Church Street, issued a warning for speed and inspection on Main Street, issued a warning for a defect and summonsed for speeding on Elm Street, and issued a warning for operation on Main Street.

March 15: Officer Booth assisted another agency on Miles Street, investigated an alarm on School Street, assisted with an animal complaint on High Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a report of a missing person on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle crash on Route 1, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

March 16: Officer Booth investigated a car/deer crash on Bristol Road, no human injury reported.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street, no injury reported, took a report of lost property on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, and conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Booth issued three separate warnings to three different drivers for speeding on Main Street, and conducted hands free enforcement on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted with a mental health issue on Route 1, investigated a motor vehicle crash at Main Street and Back Meadow Road, no injury reported, and issued a warning for speeding on Route 1.

March 17: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen on Bristol Road, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Phil Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester issued a warning for a defect on Main Street.

March 18: Officer Booth conducted a compliance check on School Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Heater Road, and issued a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street.

March 19: Officer Mark Graham assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle crash on Biscay Road, and investigated a report of threatening on Main Street.

Officer Booth investigated a domestic incident on Shamrock Lane.

March 20: Officer Tessier took a police information report on Elm Street.

Officer Booth took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, issued a warning for speeding on Route 1, investigated an alarm on Main Street, issued two separate warnings for a defect to two different drivers on Main Street, issued a warning for failure to dim highlights on Route 1, and issued a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Damariscotta Police Department responded to 149 calls for service.

