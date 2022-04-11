Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from April 4-10:

Summonses

Akiko Kohayakawa, New York, N.Y., speeding on Bristol Road, April 4.

Faith Wilcox, Bremen, following too close on Biscay Road, April 5.

Aaron Girardin, South Gardiner, using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street, April 6.

Raquel McKenzie, Bath, texting while driving on Main Street, April 6.

San Juanita Rodriguez, Southport, insurance and inspection on Main Street, April 6.

Craig Dickie, Round Pond, texting while driving on Main Street, April 6.

Alfredo Taylor-Ferman, East Falmouth, speeding on Route 1, April 10.

Other activity

April 4: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a report of fraud on Woods Lane, conducted traffic enforcement on High Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated an alarm on Eagle Lane, and conducted a welfare check on Hodgdon Street.

April 5: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a car-v-turkey crash on Route 1, no human injury reported, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a report of theft on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin conducted a welfare check on Miles Center Way.

April 6: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted a compliance check on School Street, issued a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Route 1, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street no injury reported, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Booth investigated a late report motor vehicle crash on Elm Street, no injury reported, conducted cell phone enforcement on Main Street, issued a warning for using a hand-held device while driving on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, and issued a warning for texting while driving on Main Street.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on Church Street, and investigated a complaint of littering on Standpipe Road.

Chief Warlick, Sgt. Halpin, and Officer Booth conducted cell phone enforcement on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted a welfare check on South Road and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

April 7: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin issued a warning for speeding on Elm Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a car-v-deer crash on Bristol Road, no human injury reported, and issued a warning for a defect on Main Street.

April 8: Officer Tessier investigated a traffic hazard on Biscay Road.

Officer William Smith assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Midcoast Road, investigated suspicious activity on Belvedere Road, and issued a warning for driving to endanger on Route 1.

April 9: Officer Smith assisted another agency on Miles Street and investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street, no injury, non-reportable damage.

Officer Tessier investigated suspicious activity on Miles Street.

April 10: Officer Tessier investigated criminal mischief on Standpipe Road.

Officer Smith assisted another agency on Blue Haven Lane, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, and investigated a complaint of threatening on Standpipe Road.

Damariscotta Police Department responded to 148 calls for service.

