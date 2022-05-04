Damariscotta Police Report

Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from April 25-May 1:

Summons

Reed Davis, Dedham, failure to stop at a stop sign on Route 1, April 25.

Other activity

April 25: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic control on Bristol Road, conducted speed enforcement on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and issued a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Joseph Booth assisted with a mental health issue on Main Street, took information of a late report property damage motor vehicle crash on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Route 1, and issued two separate warnings for a defect to two different drivers on Route 1.

April 26: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Booth issued a warning for speeding on Route 1, assisted another agency on Main Street, and issued two separate warnings for speeding to two different drivers on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin investigated a loud noise complaint on Rice Lane.

Officer Kyle Sylvester assisted another agency on Miles Street, investigated a motor vehicle crash on Miles Street, assisted with a traffic hazard on Back Meadow Road, assisted with a parking problem on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Biscay Road.

April 27: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Parking Lot Lane, issued a warning for speeding on Church Street, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Biscay Road, and took a police information report on Biscay Road.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Main Street, and issued a warning for speeding on Main Street.

April 28: Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, Tessier assisted another agency on Egypt Road, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Bristol Road, issued a warning for a defect on Main Street, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

April 29: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, took a police information report on Chapman Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted another agency on Twin Cove Lane, investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Church Street, and investigated a car v. pedestrian crash on Main Street, minor injury reported.

Officer Sylvester issued a warning for a defect on School Street, assisted with a mental health issue on Church Street, and took a report of criminal mischief on Main Street.

April 30: Officer Tessier issued a warning for speeding on Route 1, assisted another agency on Route 1, took a report of found property on Parking Lot Lane, assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer William Smith conducted a special detail on Miles Street, investigated a report of harassment on Parking Lot Lane, assisted with an unwanted subject on Blue Haven Lane, conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, issued a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Elm Street.

Chief Warlick conducted a special detail on Main Street.

May 1: Officer Smith investigated suspicious activity on Bristol Road.

Officer Mark Graham investigated a motor vehicle crash on Main Street, no injury reported.

Officer Booth issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, issued a warning for speeding on Route 1, conducted a welfare check on Hodgdon Street, and conducted a welfare check on Main Street.

Damariscotta Police Department responded to 130 calls for service.

