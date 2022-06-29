Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from June 21-26:

Summons

Margaret Moremen, South Bristol, failure to report accident, June 22.

Other activity

June 21: Sgt. Erick Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on Hammond Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth investigated an alarm on Main Street and gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road.

June 22: Officer Booth took a police information report on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Coastal Market Drive (no injury).

Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a traffic hazard on Biscay Road and assisted a citizen on Miles Street.

June 23: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic control on Church Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted another agency on Bristol Road, and assisted another agency on Jackie’s Trail.

June 24: Officer Phil Tessier assisted with a civil complaint on Cottage Point Road.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Ledgewood Court Drive and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted with a juvenile problem on Elm Street.

June 25: Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Miles Street.

Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, investigated an animal complaint on Parking Lot Lane, and investigated an alarm on Church Street.

Officer Booth gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Hodgdon Street, gave a warning for operation on Twin Cove Lane, gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road, investigated suspicious activity on Biscay Road, and investigated suspicious activity on Main Street.

June 26: Officer Booth investigated an alarm on Main Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, and took two police information reports on Main Street.

Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Coastal Market Drive and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Center Street.

Officer Booth and Officer Tessier assisted with an unwanted subject on Twin Cove Lane.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 137 calls for service.

