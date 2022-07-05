Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from June 27 through July 3:

Arrests

Ashley MacLeod, Marston Mills, Mass., was arrested for operating under the influence, Main Street, July 2.

Shane Woods, Waldoboro, leaving the scene of motor-vehicle accident, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, driving to endanger, and criminal OUI, Main Street, July 3.

Summonses

Matthew Sewall, Damariscotta, speeding, June 28.

David Eon, South Bristol, leaving scene of property-damage accident, June 28.

Pavel Churakayev, South Bristol, insurance and operating after suspension, July 2.

Shane Woods, Waldoboro, violation of learners permit, July 3.

Brian Simmons, Whitefield, inspection, July 3.

Other activity

June 27: Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane.

Sgt. Erick Halpin took a report of lost property on School Street, investigated an alarm on School Street, conducted a welfare check on Bristol Road, and investigated a traffic hazard on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Miles Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

June 28: Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Route 1, investigated an alarm on Main Street, took a report of suspicious activity on Water Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Booth took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted another agency on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and assisted another agency on Miles Street

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a police information report on Main Street and investigated a juvenile problem on Main Street.

June 29: Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Cathedral Pines Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, is investigating a report of criminal mischief on Twin Cove Lane, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Standpipe Road, conducted a welfare check on Main Street, and took a report of found property on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Booth investigated a report of theft on Main Street and is investigating a report of harassment on Ledgewood Court.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Parking Lot Lane

Officer Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Piper Mill Road (no injury).

June 30: Officer Phil Tessier took a police information report on Coastal Market Drive, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Parking Lot Lane (no injury), took a report of an erratic vehicle on Church Street, took a report of a motor-vehicle crash on Parking Lot Lane (no injury), and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Church Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted with an unwanted subject on Schooner Street and conducted a pedestrian check on Bristol Road.

July 1: Officer Tessier investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on Coastal Market Drive, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a report of found property on Twin Cove Lane, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Bristol Road (property damage only), and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Main Street, investigated a report of violation of a protection order on Main Street, and assisted with an unwanted subject on Piper Mill Road.

July 2: Officer Tyson Fait investigated a motor vehicle accident on Westview Road, investigated an alarm on Biscay Road, investigated a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, took a police information report on Coastal Market Drive, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, and took a police information report on Twin Cove Lane.

July 3: Sgt. Halpin removed a traffic hazard from Egypt Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street

Officer Booth gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, gave two warnings for speeding on Route 1, gave a warning for failure to obey red light, and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 158 calls for service.

