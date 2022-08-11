Advanced Search
Damariscotta Police Report

at

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Aug. 1-7:

Arrest

Ricky Coffin, Bristol, outstanding warrants, theft, Aug. 2.

Summonses

Jessica Beckett, Bremen, speeding, Biscay Road, Aug. 1.

Molly Delaney, Damariscotta, speeding, Church Street, Aug. 1

Lieden Nicholas Van Abshoven, Savannah, Ga., failure to stop at a stop sign, Route 1, Aug. 2

Cassandra Harvey, Union, failure to yield right of way, Biscay Road, Aug. 5

Other Activity

Aug. 1: Sgt. Halpin investigated an animal complaint on Back Meadow Road, conducted a welfare check on School Street, conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Egypt Road, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road.

Officer Booth issued a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign on Biscay Road, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Church Street, took a police information report on Ledgewood Court, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Aug. 2: Chief Warlick investigated a juvenile problem on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Water Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road and on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Powell Lane, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Booth investigated a report of shoplifting on Main Street and investigated a complaint of trespassing on Main Street.

Aug. 3: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, investigated a police information report on Main Street, investigated a report of a traffic hazard on Biscay Road, assisted a citizen on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, took a police information report on Blue Haven Lane, investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Main Street, and investigated a 9-1-1 hang up on Miles Center Way.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street and assisted another citizen at the police department.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Powell Lane, and investigated a report of a missing person on Powell Lane.

Aug. 4: Officer Tessier investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Biscay Road, took a report of a phone scam on Headgate Road, investigated a report of a dog left in a vehicle on Miles Street, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Powell Lane.

Officer Sylvester investigated suspicious activity on Main Street and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Aug. 5: Officer Tessier assisted with a civil complaint on Back Meadow Road, investigated two separate reports of harassment on Salt Bay Drive, assisted another agency on Blue Haven Lane, and conducted a pedestrian check on Bristol Road.

Officer Sylvester conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, assisted another agency on Blue Haven Lane, and investigated a motor vehicle accident on Biscay Road.

Officer Sylvester took a report of a dog left in a car on Parking Lot Lane.

Aug. 6: Officer Tessier investigated a noise complaint on Hodgdon Street, assisted a citizen on Church Street, investigated a loud noise complaint on Salt Bay Drive, and assisted a citizen on Egypt Road. Officer Sylvester took a report of found property on Main Street and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Aug. 7: Officer Tessier conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road. Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Woods Lane, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route. 1, and investigated an alarm on Midden Way.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 197 calls for service.

