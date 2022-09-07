Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4:

Arrests

Alexander Kaufmann, Union, outstanding warrant, Sept. 3.

Anhui Yost, Damariscotta, operating under the influence, Main Street, Sept. 4

Summons

Shawn Reinhardt, Edgecomb, texting while driving, Main Street, Sept. 4.

Other activity

Aug. 29: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a police information report on Rice Lane.

Officer Joseph Booth gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Aug. 30: Officer Booth assisted another agency on Castaway Cove Lane, took a police information report on Miles Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated an alarm on Miles Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, and assisted a citizen on Ledgewood Court.

Chief Warlick investigated an alarm on Main Street, took a report of found property on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, and took a police information report on School Street.

Chief Warlick and Officer Booth attempted to locate a subject on Egypt Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury, non-reportable damage), conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on Rocky Run Road, investigated a traffic hazard on Main and Theatre streets, and took a report of found property on School Street.

Aug. 31: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Long Lane, conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a traffic hazard on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted another agency on Long Lane, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Route 1, and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street, took a police information report on Main Street, and took a report of a missing person on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated an alarm on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, served paperwork on Back Meadow Road, investigated an alarm on Water Street, and investigated a report of a motor-vehicle crash on Biscay Road (could not locate).

Sept. 1: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted with an animal complaint on Egypt Road, investigated a 911 hang up on Main Street, assisted with an animal complaint on Hutchings Road, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Sylvester assisted with an unwanted subject on Biscay Road, investigated a motor-vehicle crash at Main and School streets (no injury, non-reportable damage) gave a warning for defect on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, and investigated a juvenile problem on Main Street.

Sept. 2: Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Main Street and took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Phil Tessier conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a report of harassment on Cedar Lane, investigated a reported road hazard on School Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted another agency on Parking Lot Lane, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester took a report of suspicious activity on Church Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and assisted with a parking problem on Main Street.

Sept. 3: Officer Tessier took a report of suspicious activity on Main Street

Officer Booth investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Back Meadow Road (no injury), conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, took a police information report on Main Street, gave a warning for defect on Bristol Road, and assisted with a juvenile problem on Twin Cove Lane.

Sept. 4: Officer Tessier investigated a tip line information report on School Street and investigated a report of threatening on School Street.

Officer Booth conducted a pedestrian check on Courtyard Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, investigated a report of a domestic incident on Main Street, assisted with an animal complaint on Hallowell Lane, and gave a warning for registration on Main Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 171 calls for service.

