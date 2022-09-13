Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Sept. 5 through Sept. 11.

Summonses

Alexandra Newell, South Bristol, speeding, Bristol Road, Sept. 5

Mary McGrail, Lake Zurich, Ill., speeding, Route 1, Sept. 6

Other activity

Sept. 5: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road and assisted a citizen on Egypt Road.

Officer Joseph Booth assisted a citizen on School Street.

Sept. 6: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a police information report on Bristol Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, and assisted a citizen on North Road.

Sept. 7: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road, and assisted another agency on Hodgdon Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Coastal Market Drive, assisted another agency on Chapman Street, and investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick took a report of suspicious activity on Oak Road.

Sept. 8: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, issued a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officer Phil Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Nissen Farm Lane, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, issued a warning for speeding on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Coastal Market Drive.

Sept. 9: Officer Tessier conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and served paperwork on Salt Bay Drive.

Chief Warlick took a police information report on School Street.

Officer Sylvester investigated a report of suspicious activity on Standpipe Road, assisted a citizen on Main Street, assisted with a juvenile problem on Ledgewood Court, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated a reported violation of protection order on Parking Lot Lane, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Sept. 10: Officer Tessier took a police information report on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a 911 hang up on Blue Haven Lane, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Sept. 11: Officer Tessier conducted traffic enforcement on School Street, and took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Booth assisted a citizen on Salt Bay Drive, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, and assisted with a juvenile problem on Elm Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 133 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

