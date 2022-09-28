Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Sept. 19-25:

Arrest

Justin Smith, Waldoboro, outstanding warrant, Sept. 19.

Other activity

Sept. 19: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street, assisted with a mental health issue on Blue Haven Lane, investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth took a report of an unwanted subject on Main Street, investigated a parking problem on Theater Street, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Sept. 20: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and on Bristol Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Sept. 21: Sgt. Halpin investigated a report of suspicious activity on Oak Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a reported theft on Meadow Court, conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road, assisted another agency on Ellinwood Drive, and assisted with an animal complaint on Egypt Road.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated a car vs. deer crash on Bristol Road, and issued a warning for a motor-vehicle defect on School Street.

Sept. 22: Officer Phil Tessier assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on School Street. Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Sept. 23: Officer Tessier investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Biscay Road, took a police information report on Standpipe Road, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Miles Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Church Street, investigated an alarm on Biscay Road and assisted with a parking problem on Biscay Road.

Sept. 24: Officer Tessier assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on School Street, issued a warning for speeding, conducted traffic enforcement, and assisted another agency, all on Bristol Road.

Officer Booth investigated suspicious activity on Biscay Road.

Sept. 25 Officer Booth issued a warning for speeding Main Street, issued a warning for registration and speed on Main Street, and assisted a citizen on Church Street.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 123 calls for service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

