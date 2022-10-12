Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Oct. 3-9:

Arrests

Richard Ware, Washington, operating under the influence and violating conditions of release, Belvedere Road, Oct. 5

Simon Brightman-Uhl, Whitefield, outstanding warrant, Oct. 7

Summonses

Simon Brightman-Uhl, Whitefield, operating after suspension, violating conditions of release, and illegal attachment of plates, Oct. 7

Russell Hardin, Danvers, Mass., operating after suspension, Main Street, Oct. 9

Graham Lent, Havre De Grace, Md., speeding, Bristol Road, Oct. 9

Other activity

Oct. 3: Sgt. Erick Halpin took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted another agency on Lessner Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, assisted another agency on Miles Street, took a report of a juvenile problem on Bristol Road, and assisted a citizen on Church Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted another agency on Back Meadow Road.

Officer Joseph Booth assisted another agency on South Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Route 1, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Oct. 4: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, took a report of found property on Main Street, and conducted traffic enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Warlick investigated a report of harassment on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Oct. 5: Officer Booth conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and is investigating a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and assisted with a juvenile problem on Meadow Court.

Officer Sylvester conducted a welfare check on Belvedere Road.

Oct. 6: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Schooner Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a late report of suspicious activity on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Sgt. Halpin and Officer Sylvester assisted with pumpkin deployment on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester assisted another agency on Schooner Street and assisted a citizen on Pond Circle.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street.

Oct. 7: Officer Booth investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury), assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated an alarm on Main Street, and investigated a car vs. motorcycle crash at Bristol Road and High Street (non-life-threatening injury reported).

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street and assisted with a parking problem on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, gave three warnings for defect on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Main Street, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Oct. 8: Sgt. Halpin took a police information report on Back Meadow Road and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Chief Warlick, Sgt. Halpin, Officer Sylvester, Officer Tyson Fait, and Officer William Smith were on hand for Pumpkinfest parade on Main Street.

Officer Booth took a police information report on Main Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street by Officer Booth, assisted another agency on Miles Street, gave warnings for speeding, license, and registration on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Oct. 9: Officer Sylvester took a report of found property on Main Street, took a report of found property on Chapman Street, took a report of criminal mischief on Main Street, took a complaint of a parking problem on Bristol Road, investigated a parking problem on Cross Street, and took a report of lost property on Main Street.

Officer Smith took a report of a missing juvenile on Main Street (juvenile located soon after) and took a report of found property on Main Street.

Officer Booth took a report of theft on Main Street, assisted with a parking problem on Bristol Road, gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street, gave two warnings for defect on Main Street, assisted another agency on School Street, gave a warning for operation on Bristol Road, and investigated a loud noise complaint on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester, Officer Booth, and Officer Smith were on hand for more Pumpkinfest activities downtown.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 170 calls for service.

