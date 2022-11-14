Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Nov. 7-13:

Summonses

Thomas Renzi, Damariscotta, speeding, insurance, inspection, and operating after suspension, on Bristol Road, Nov. 8.

Matthew Main, Newcastle, registration and operating without license, on Main Street, Nov. 13.

Other activity

Nov. 7: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted a citizen at the police department, is investigating a report of bad checks on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Church Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Route 1, and took a police information report on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth is investigating a report of a hit-and-run, property damage-only crash on Main Street, investigated a report of suspicious activity on School Street, gave a warning speeding on Main Street, and gave a warning for a defect on Main Street.

Nov. 8: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen at the police department, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Church Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Booth gave a warning for operation on Bristol Road, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and gave a warning for operation on Main Street.

Nov. 9: Officer Booth took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1 and took a report of found property on Biscay Road.

Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated a domestic incident on Main Street, investigated a parking problem on Theater Street, and conducted a sex offender registration on Birch Lane.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took information of a late report of a hit-and-run, property damage-only crash on Coastal Market Drive, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, investigated an alarm on Massasoit Drive, and investigated suspicious activity on High Street.

Nov. 10: Officer Phil Tessier investigated a car vs. deer crash on Route 1 (no human injury), took a report of an erratic vehicle on Bristol Road, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Sgt. Halpin gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, assisted another agency on Biscay Road, and investigated a car vs. deer crash on Bristol Road (no human injury).

Nov. 11: Officer Tessier took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Sylvester conducted a welfare check on High Street and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Nov. 12: Officer Sylvester investigated an alarm on Massasoit Drive.

Officer Tessier investigated a traffic hazard on Back Meadow Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted a citizen on Creek Lane, and investigated an alarm on Main Street.

Officer Booth assisted another agency on Miles Street, gave a warning for a defect on Main Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted another agency on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

Nov. 13: Officer Tessier investigated a report of a domestic disturbance on Church Street and investigated a 911 hang-up on Blue Haven Lane.

Officer Booth gave a warning for operation on Main Street.

Damariscotta Police Department responded to 130 calls for service.

