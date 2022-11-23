Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Nov. 14-20:

Nov. 14: Sgt. Erick Halpin took a report of fraud on White Oak Ridge Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, assisted with an animal complaint on Lessner Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Joseph Booth assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted with an animal complaint on Heater Road, assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, and gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street.

Nov. 15: Sgt. Halpin investigated an alarm on Main Street, took a report of lost property on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, took a report of fraud on Juniper Lane, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted with parking information on Main Street, took a police information report on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, investigated a motor vehicle accident on Main Street (no injury), and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Chief Jason Warlick assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Nov. 16: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Massasoit Drive, gave a warning for operation on Main Street by Sgt. Halpin, and assisted a citizen on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Coastal Market Drive.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

Nov. 17: Officer Phil Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street and investigated a report of theft on Main Street.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted another agency on Miles Street, assisted another agency on Main Street.

Nov. 18: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Church Street and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Booth gave a warning for operation on Route 1, gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street, investigated an alarm on Hodgdon Street, gave a warning for no headlights after dark on Main Street, and gave two warnings for speeding on Main Street.

Nov. 19: Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on Coastal Market Drive and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (property damage only).

Officer Booth investigated a parking problem on Miles Street, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street, gave warnings for speeding and registration on Route 1, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, gave a warning for operation on Route 1, and gave a warning for operation on Biscay Road.

Nov. 20: Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on School Street and assisted another agency on Main Street.

Officer Booth gave a warning for speeding on Biscay Road.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 112 calls for service.

