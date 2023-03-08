Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Feb. 20 through March 5:

Arrests

Feb. 22, Christopher Sabien, Damariscotta, warrant

Feb. 27, Kevin White, Damariscotta, warrant

March 5, Ezekial Warner, transient, warrant

Summonses

Feb. 22, Kalli Grover, Cushing, texting

Feb. 22, Sasha Tyburski, Bremen, inspection

Feb. 22, Lisa Quintal, Nobleboro, using a hand-held device while driving

Other activity

Feb. 20: Officer William Smith assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Feb. 21: Chief Jason Warlick gave a warning for speeding on Bristol Road, investigated a bomb threat on Main Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, investigated a traffic hazard on Route 1, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen on Salt Bay Drive, took a report of threatening on High Street, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Sgt. Erick Halpin investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin investigated a domestic disturbance on Midcoast Road.

Feb. 22: Officer Smith investigated an alarm on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, gave a warning for inspection on Main Street,

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on School Street and assisted a citizen at the police department.

Chief Warlick and Officer Smith investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (minor injury).

Feb. 23: Chief Warlick assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, assisted a citizen on Parking Lot Lane, and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Officer Phil Tessier conducted traffic enforcement at Bristol Road and Main Street and conducted traffic enforcement at Biscay Road and Main Street.

Officer Smith conducted a pedestrian check on Standpipe Road.

Feb. 24: Officer Smith investigated an ATV complaint on Heater Road, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Route 1 (no injury), investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, assisted a citizen on Keene Woods Road, took a police information report on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Route 1.

Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street, assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, and conducted a welfare check on Main Street.

Feb. 25: Officer Tessier investigated an animal complaint on Egypt Road, took a police information report on Bristol Road, and took a report of lost property on Egypt Road.

Officer Smith investigated an animal complaint on Miles Street and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1.

Feb. 26: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street and assisted with a civil issue on Lewis Point Road.

Officer Smith assisted another agency on Main Street.

Feb. 27: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, assisted a citizen at the police department, took a report of a sex offense on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and took a report of lost property on Parking Lot Lane.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen on Shamrock Lane and assisted a citizen on School Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin attempted to locate a subject on Midcoast Road.

Officer Smith took a report of an erratic vehicle on Main Street and gave a warning for inspection on Main Street.

Feb. 28: Sgt. Halpin assisted with traffic control on Main Street and assisted with a mental health issue on Biscay Road.

Chief Warlick assisted a citizen at the police department and took a police information report on Ledgewood Court.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Biscay Road.

Officer Kyle Sylvester took a report of a disabled motor vehicle on Hodgdon Street and investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury).

March 1: Sgt. Halpin assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, took a report of lost property on School Street, assisted with parking questions on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, assisted with a mental health issue on Keene Woods Road, and assisted another agency on Lewis Point Road.

Officer Smith is investigating a report of passing a stopped school bus on Church Street.

Officer Sylvester served paperwork on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Miles Center Way, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

March 2: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Biscay Road, assisted another agency on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, and conducted a sex offender registry at the police department.

Chief Warlick is investigating a report of a sex offence on Ledgewood Court.

Officer Sylvester assisted a citizen on Schooner Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, gave a warning for defect on Main Street, and gave a warning for speeding on Main Street.

March 3: Sgt. Halpin assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Biscay Road and Main Street, assisted a citizen on High Street, assisted with parking questions on Elm Street, investigated a parking problem on Main Street, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (no injury), is investigating a report of suspicious activity on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted with a civil issue on Lewis Point Road, and took a reporter of lost property on Parking Lot Lane.

Officer Sylvester is investigating a report of shoplifting on Main Street, conducted a welfare check on Ledgewood Court Drive, conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street, and assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane.

March 4: Officer Sylvester assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane

Officer Tessier assisted with parking enforcement on Parking Lot Lane and assisted with a disabled motor vehicle on Route 1.

Officer Smith gave warnings for texting, inspection, registration, insurance, and defect on Main Street.

March 5: Officer Tessier investigated an alarm on Main Street, conducted parking enforcement on Parking Lot Lane, investigated a traffic hazard on Water Street, investigated a traffic hazard on Oak Road, and conducted a pedestrian check on Biscay Road.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 222 calls for service.

