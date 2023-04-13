Damariscotta Police Report

The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity April 3-10:

Summons

April 4, Russell Dodge, Round Pond, theft by unauthorized taking

Other activity

April 3: Sgt. Erick Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave warning for speeding on Biscay Road, investigated a traffic hazard on Route 1, conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road, conducted traffic enforcement on Pumping Station Lane, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, gave a warning for speeding on Main Street, and is investigating a report of shoplifting on Main Street.

April 4: Sgt. Halpin conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street and assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Chief Jason Warlick investigated a report of shoplifting on Main Street.

Officer Kyle Sylvester served paperwork on Piper Mill Road and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

April 5: Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Julia Lane, took a report of an erratic vehicle on Route 1, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street.

Chief Warlick and Sgt. Halpin assisted another agency on Miles Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

April 6: Officer Phil Tessier assisted another agency on Miles Street, is investigating a report of violation of a protection order on Main Street, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and is investigating a report of harassment on Vine Street.

Officer Sylvester conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road, removed a traffic hazard from Belvedere Road, took a police information report on Main Street, and conducted a pedestrian check on Main Street.

April 7: Sgt. Halpin conducted traffic enforcement on Belvedere Road, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, assisted a citizen on School Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street, conducted traffic enforcement on Lessner Road, investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Main Street (minor damage, no injury), investigated a motor-vehicle crash on Parking Lot Lane (minor damage, no injury), and conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street.

Officer Sylvester took a police information report on School Street and conducted traffic enforcement on Bristol Road.

April 8: Officer Tessier assisted another agency on Main Street and assisted with a juvenile problem on Pond Circle.

Officer William Smith took a report of found property on School Street, assisted another agency on Miles Street, and assisted another agency on Main Street.

April 9: Officer Tessier assisted a citizen on Alewife Lane.

Officer Smith gave warnings for texting while driving, speeding, and operation on Bristol Road and assisted another agency on Route 1.

The Damariscotta Police Department responded to 178 calls for service.

