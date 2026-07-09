Damariscotta Woman Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Police Officer

A Damariscotta woman is facing charges, including one count of assault on a police officer, stemming from an incident on Thursday, July 2.

Byrlynne Ellis, 48, was arrested following an incident that occurred in downtown Damariscotta. An officer with the Damariscotta Police Department responded to the downtown after receiving reports of disorderly behavior.

During the course of the investigation, Ellis became combative and actively resisted efforts to take her into custody, according to a press release from the Damariscotta Police Department.

While the officer attempted to place Ellis under arrest, she assaulted the officer, physically resisted arrest, and attempted to gain control of the officer’s holstered firearm during the struggle, according to the department’s press release.

Recognizing the immediate threat to public safety as well as themself, the officer escalated the use of department-authorized, less-lethal force to maintain control of the situation and prevent Ellis from gaining possession of the firearm, according to the press release. A department-issued Taser was deployed but was ineffective. The officer then deployed oleoresin capsicum spray, otherwise known as pepper spray, in an effort to bring the incident under control safely.

Detective Matthew Ryan, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, arrived on scene and assisted the officer in securing Ellis and completing the arrest.

The officer sustained minor injuries during the incident, according to the press release. Ellis was not injured and was transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Ellis faces a charge of class C assault on a police officer, a felony, as well as refusing to submit to arrest or detention and disorderly conduct.

An attempt to gain control of a law enforcement officer’s firearm constitutes a significant threat and presents an immediate risk of death or serious bodily injury to everyone involved, according to the press release. The force used during the July 2 incident was proportionate and based on the rapidly evolving circumstances and the need to protect the officer, the public, and the subject, the department said.

The Damariscotta Police Department remains committed to treating all individuals with dignity and respect while taking appropriate action to protect the safety of the community and its officers, according to the press release.

As the case is now pending before the court, the Damariscotta Police Department will not be releasing any additional information. Decisions regarding bail, release conditions, and incarceration are determined through the judicial process and are not made by the Damariscotta Police Department.

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