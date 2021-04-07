Driver Charged in Wiscasset Crash

The Wiscasset Police Department has charged the driver involved in a head-on collision on Route 1 in February in which she and a 4-year-old-girl were injured.

Evelyn Underwood, 24, of Bath, was charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, and endangering the welfare of a child on April 3, according to a press release from the Wiscasset Police Department. The investigation by Officer Scott Getchell revealed Underwood “had a blood alcohol content of more than three times the legal limit to be operating a vehicle,” according to the release.

Underwood was driving a 2007 Subaru Forester north on Bath Road with a 4-year-old in a car seat in the back at the time of the collision on Feb. 10, according to the press release. Underwood crossed the centerline into the path of a 2017 Freightliner flatbed tow truck driven by Tyler James, 26, of Damariscotta. Quick Turn Auto Repair and Towing Inc., of Damariscotta, owns the truck.

Underwood struck the truck head-on in the southbound lane at 7:10 p.m. in front of Wiscasset Ford, according to the press release. The Wiscasset Fire Department used extrication equipment to free Underwood from the wreckage. James was not injured.

Wiscasset Ambulance Service transported Underwood and the child to an unnamed hospital, according to the release.

Wiscasset Police were assisted at the scene by the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Division and the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, who reconstructed the accident. Traffic on Bath Road was shut down for approximately 5 hours for the reconstruction, according to the press release.

Underwood is scheduled to be arraigned in court at 1 p.m. on July 29.

