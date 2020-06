The Wiscasset Police Department is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Route 1, just south of the Wiscasset House of Pizza. Chief Larry Hesseltine confirmed a fatality. The crash has closed Route 1 from Old Bath Road south to Birch Point Road.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched emergency services at 11:09 a.m.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

