Four-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 17

A four-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Jefferson, Wednesday, Aug. 3, sent two individuals to the hospital, and closed the road for several hours while investigators and responders cleared the scene.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ivy Mae Young, 31, of Gardiner was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Route 17 around 7 p.m., when she crossed over the center line, striking a westbound 2015 Toyota Rav4, operated by Dorothy O’Keefe, 39, Augusta.

Young continued on, striking a 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 operated by Matthew Bubar, 35, of Woodland, and then a 2013 Dodge Ram 4500, operated by Derrick Page, 30, of Chapman.

The Dodge trucks were both owned by a Caribou-based paving company and were hauling asphalt products. A passenger in one of the trucks, Timothy Belanger, 30, of Bangor, was transported to MaineGeneral in Augusta.

Young was transported by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to the LCSO. At press time, a Maine Medical Center spokesperson confirmed Young had been treated and released.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

