Jefferson Man Dies in Alna Motorcycle Crash

A 62-year-old Jefferson man died in a motorcycle crash on a closed section of Alna Road in Alna on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Michael Bowden was operating a 2020 Indian Motorcycle north on Alna Road and entered a section of the road that is closed for construction, with large traffic barricades at intersections, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, which cites an initial investigation into the crash. He passed two sets of barricades, as well as construction signs, before crashing into a barricade at the Cross Road intersection.

The Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting the crash at 5:31 p.m.

The Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service took Bowden to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, where he died.

Bowden was not wearing a helmet and investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective Scott Hayden is leading the investigation. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Jon Colby assisted at the scene. Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Carlton is reconstructing the crash as part of the investigation.

The Alna Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

