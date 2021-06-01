LCSO Searching for Missing Somerville Girl

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office requests assistance in locating a missing Somerville girl.

Brittney Wilson, 16, was last seen on the evening of Saturday, May 29 at her grandparents’ home in Somerville. It is believed Wilson snuck out of the home during the night. She took a number of belongings with her.

Wilson has family ties to the Jay area and friends in the Augusta area. She has not been in contact with any known friends or family since Saturday night.

Wilson would have been walking on Route 17 between Somerville and Augusta if she was not in a car. She may be trying to find a bus station, destination unknown.

Wilson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has natural brown hair that is currently dyed black and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing dark leggings with holes and a dark, hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about Wilson’s location is asked to call Detective Terry Michaud or Lt. Brendan Kane at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 882-7332 or email bkane@lincolnso.me.

