Lincoln County Courts

Thomas W. Cost, 34, Damariscotta, possession of soft shell clams less than two inch 10-20%, Sept. 12, $100.

Jennifer K. D’Alessandro, 37, Windsor, failing to make oral or written accident report, Oct. 23, $200.

Mark J. Dodge, 38, Warren, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, May 26, Maine Department of Corrections three years, all but eight months suspended, probation two years, restitution $31.76; violating condition of release, May 26, Two Bridges Regional Jail 15 days.

Shannon W. McLaughlin, 51, Bremen, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, Sept. 9, dismissed (other).

Heather Monroe, 54, Rye, N.H., driving to endanger, Aug. 16, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Jason St. Pierre, 38, Wiscasset, fail to stop, remain, provide information, Oct. 3, $150.

Brandon J. Taylor, 27, Cushing, driving to endanger, Oct. 9, $575.

Harley Winchenbach, 29, Rockland, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Feb. 10, 2016, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

