Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Jan. 28 to Feb. 4. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 1,009 calls for service.

Arrests

Jan. 28, Mathew R. Grenier, 26, of Brunswick, was arrested on a Cumberland County warrant for violating condition of release for a domestic violence assault charge, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Jan. 30, Garret Lundborg, 22, of Somerville, was arrested on a Knox County District Court warrant for arson and criminal mischief, on Brann Road, Somerville, by Deputy Matthew Ryan, who was assisted by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

Jan. 31, Nicholas F. Presby, 37, of Whitefield, was arrested for violating a protection order, on Hinks Road, Jefferson, by Deputy David Bellows.

Accidents

On Jan. 28, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Bill A. Perry, 72, of Thomaston. Perry was operating his 2019 Nissan Sentra northbound when he lost control of his vehicle, which went off the roadway on the right side and struck a DOT pole. After hitting the pole, his vehicle traveled back into the roadway before coming to rest. Deputy Caleb Fortin was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 1, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving John Duffy, 28, of Ipswich, Mass. Duffy was operating his 2018 Ford Focus southbound behind an unknown dump-body truck, which had lost some pieces of firewood from the back into the roadway. Duffy struck at least one piece of wood, causing damage to the undercarriage of his vehicle. The unknown vehicle was not located. Detective Scott Hayden was the investigating officer.

