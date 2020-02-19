Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 470 calls for service for the period of Feb. 4-19. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 1,479 calls for service.

Summonses

Feb. 6, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Bristol was issued a summons for domestic violence assault, in Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

Feb. 7, Nathaniel Pitcher, 19, of Boothbay Harbor, was issued a summons for possession of marijuana, on Barters Island Road, Boothbay, by Deputy David Bellows.

Feb. 10, Christopher S. Cope, 28, of Dresden, was issued a summons for operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction, on Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Feb. 11, Emily A. Eastman, 30, of Bristol, was issued a summons for operating with suspended registration, on Main Street, Damariscotta, by Deputy Caleb Fortin.

Arrests

Feb. 4, Max Welner, 35, of Dresden, was arrested on a Wiscasset District Court warrant for failure to appear, at the Lincoln County Courthouse, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Aaron Mortensen.

Feb. 7, Anthony J. McCullagh, 26, of Damariscotta, was arrested for violating condition of release, on Route 1, Nobleboro, by Deputy Colby.

Feb. 9, Brandon T. Albert, 34, of Sanford, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Colby.

Feb. 12, Henry H. Leathers, 51, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a Kennebec County warrant for failure to appear, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

Feb. 12, Brian R. Carver, 56, of Jefferson, was arrested for domestic violence assault and criminal threatening, on Rockland Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Caleb Fortin, who was assisted by Deputy Colby.

Feb. 13, Peter W. Nelson, 70, of Jefferson, was arrested on a Maine State Police warrant for prohibited contact with person under 14 years of age, on County Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Scott Peterson, who was assisted by Sgt. Kevin Dennison and Reserve Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Feb. 14, Gary L. Collamore, 73, of Newcastle, was arrested for prohibited contact with person under 14 years of age, on Hall Street, by Deputy Matthew Ryan, who was assisted by Sgt. Dennison and Detective Chubbuck.

Feb. 14, Jonathan D. McNutt, 37, of Boothbay, was arrested for criminal mischief, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Ryan, who was assisted by Detective Chubbuck and Sgt. Mitkus.

Feb. 17, Daniel J. Orff, 34, of Somerville, was arrested for domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Feb. 17, Kerri F. Lilly, 45, of Bremen, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Poirier, who was assisted by Sgt. Mitkus.

Accidents

On Feb. 10, an accident occurred on Route 17 in Somerville involving Sharon Richardson, 56, of St. George. Richardson was operating her 2017 Jeep Compass westbound when she lost control of her vehicle on the icy, untreated road surface. As a result, the vehicle went off the roadway and into a frozen marsh, damaging the undercarriage. Lt. Brendan Kane was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 10, an accident occurred on Augusta Road in Jefferson involving Lynsey D. Carr, 27, of Guilford. Carr was operating her 2007 Buick northbound when she slid off the roadway and struck a tree. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 11, an accident occurred on Upper East Pond Road in Nobleboro involving David S. Stapp, 59, of Bremen, and Lawrence E. Bredeau, 62, of Nobleboro. Bredeau was operating his Buick Century northbound and Stapp was operating his 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser southbound when Bredeau began to make a left turn into his driveway, but failed to see Stapp’s vehicle due to failing to clear windows of icy buildup. Stapp saw Bredeau turning into his path and tried to avoid being struck by going off the roadway, however, he was unable to avoid Bredeau’s vehicle. Lt. Kane was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 11, an accident occurred on Mills Road in Whitefield involving Brent S. Duncan, 55, of Jefferson, and Kelly C. Keelin, 32, of Windsor. Duncan was operating his 2016 Jeep Wrangler southbound and stopped on Route 218 at the intersection of Route 218 and Rockland Road. Keelin was operating her 2001 Toyota Corolla westbound on Rockland Road when Duncan pulled into the intersection, failing to yield the right of way, and was struck by Kellin’s vehicle. Deputy Andrew Miner was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 12, an accident occurred on Washington Road in Jefferson involving Lynne B. Barnikow, 69, of Edgecomb, and William J. O’Brien, 92, of Jefferson. Barnikow had parked her 2013 Nissan Rogue in the Jefferson town office parking lot. O’Brien was entering the parking lot in his 2012 Kia Forte when he pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake and accelerated into Barnikow’s vehicle. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 13, an accident occurred on Dover Road in Boothbay involving Aidan P. Moran, 20, of Attleboro, Mass. Moran was operating his 2011 Chevrolet Ck2500 northbound when he slid due to snowy road conditions and went off the right side of the road, striking a CMP pole. As a result, the power lines were taken off. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 15, an accident occurred on Glasheen Road in Dresden involving Isabel Ruffin, 23, of Dresden. Ruffin was operating her 2007 Subaru Forester westbound when she veered off the road, due the road being partially washed out, and collided with some trees. Reserve Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

