Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 211 calls for service for the period of Feb. 25 to March 3. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 1,852 calls for service.

Summonses

Feb. 25, Adam C. Buckley, 32, of Gardiner, was issued a summons for operating under the influence, on Blueberry Lane, Whitefield, by Deputy Caleb Fortin.

Feb. 26, Amy Mitchell, 53, of South Bristol, was issued summonses for two counts of assault, on Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

Feb. 28, Sarah Capraro, 18, of Lincoln, R.I., was issued a summons for possession of marijuana, on Route 1, Nobleboro, by Deputy Fortin.

Arrests

Feb. 25, Robert A. Breton, 25, of Whitefield, was arrested for obstructing government administration, on Cooper Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Andrew Miner, who was assisted by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Feb. 25, Kiara M. Stoddard, 23, of Whitefield, was arrested for criminal mischief and refusing to sign summons, on Cooper Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Miner, who was assisted by Deputy Poirier.

Feb. 26, Jacob J. Imlay-Humphrey, 34, of Portland, was arrested on a York County warrant for failure to appear and issued a summons for failure to register motor vehicle less than 150 days, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Feb. 26, Robert A. Brann, 46, of Whitefield, was arrested on a Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear – fine hearing, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, by Sgt. Dennison.

Feb. 28, Michael L. Hyson, 50, of Waldoboro, was arrested for visual sexual aggression against a child under 12 and unlawful sexual contact, in Wiscasset, by Detective Scott Hayden.

Accidents

On Feb. 25, an accident occurred on Thayer Road in Whitefield involving Adam C. Buckley, 32, of Gardiner. Buckley was operating his 2012 Dodge Ram southbound when he drove through the intersection and crashed into a stone wall before coming to a stop in a field. Deputy Fortin was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 28, an accident occurred on Waldoboro Road in Jefferson involving Marina J. Savage, 56, of Augusta. Savage was operating her 2008 Toyota Corolla southbound when she skidded on an icy patch of road near Kinney Lane and slid off the roadway into the right ditch, causing impact with the front of her vehicle. Deputy David Bellows was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 28, an accident occurred on Goose Hill Road in Jefferson involving Janice G. Wood, 75, of Bremen. Wood was operating her 2010 Toyota Yaris northbound when a deer crossed the road and was struck, causing damage to the vehicle’s front driver’s corner and grill. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 29, an accident occurred on Elm Street in Damariscotta involving Marion L. Steadman, 77, of Damariscotta. Steadman was backing her 2019 Subaru Forester out of a parking spot in a driveway when she backed into a snowbank that she did not see. Steadman then attempted to hit the brake pedal, however, she hit the gas pedal instead, damaging the front of an apartment building. Deputy Sean Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 29, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Charles A. Scalia-Bruce, 18, of Portland. Mr. Scalia-Bruce was operating his 2013 Volkswagen Golf northbound when he attempted to make a right turn onto Atlantic Highway, however, he was traveling too fast to make the turn. As a result, his vehicle exited the road on the left and struck a stop sign at the intersection of Atlantic Highway and Route 1. Detective Hayden was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 29, an accident occurred on Rockland Road in Jefferson involving Sarah B. Mitchell, 21, of Camden. Mitchell was operating her 1998 Toyota 4Runner eastbound when she hit an area of ice and lost control. As a result, her vehicle crossed into the westbound lane, entered the westbound ditch, and rolled over. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On March 2, an accident occurred on Pond Road in Newcastle involving Kayleigh I. Allen, 18, of Nobleboro. Allen was operating her 2017 Chevrolet Impala southbound when a deer entered the roadway on the left side and was struck. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On March 2, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving David J. Thompson, 44, of Jefferson. Thompson was operating his 2014 GMC Sierra southbound when he suffered a medical event, causing his vehicle to go off the road on the right side. As a result, his vehicle struck a utility pole and continued southbound, where he then struck a guardrail. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

