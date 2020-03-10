Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 191 calls for service for the period of March 3-10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,043 calls for service.

Summonses

March 6, Moniqua Dube, 27, of Somerville, was issued a summons for negotiating a worthless instrument, on Rockland Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Chad Gilbert.

March 6, Wesley A. Hurd, 43, of Westport Island, was issued summonses for failing to make oral or written accident report and operating vehicle without valid inspection sticker, on Main Road, Westport Island, by Deputy David Bellows.

March 9, David R. Beal, 48, of Washington, was issued a summons for improperly displaying vehicle plates – illegal attachment, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Arrests

March 7, Corey R. Swenson, 37, of Whitefield, was arrested for theft by unauthorized use of property, operating after habitual offender revocation, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, and a Lisbon Police Department warrant for unpaid fines, on Somerville Road, Whitefield, by Sgt. Mitkus, who was assisted by Sgt. Alan Shea.

March 7, Alexandra L. Petersen, 20, of Gardiner, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Phillips Road, Jefferson, by Reserve Deputy Jerold Winslow, who was assisted by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

March 7, James A. Smith, 37, of Dresden, was arrested for aggravated assault and domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, on Middle Road, Dresden, by Deputy Andrew Miner, who was assisted by Sgt. Dennison.

March 9, Aric A. Pickens, 42, of Southport, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Pinkie Lane, Southport, by Sgt. Mitkus, who was assisted by Lt. Brendan Kane.

Accidents

On March 3, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Donald S. Shiminski, 63, of Damariscotta; Jacob T. Janczura, 23, of Rockland; and Barry N. McCann, 58, of Waldoboro. McCann was operating his 2006 GMC Canyon northbound when he slid on black ice, crossed the southbound lane, and crashed into a granite embankment. Janczura was operating his 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer behind McCann’s vehicle, stopped in the southbound lane to avoid his vehicle, and was rear-ended by Shiminski’s 2018 Toyota Tacoma. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On March 3, an accident occurred on Middle Road in Edgecomb involving Madison M. Timberlake, 24, of East Boothbay. Timberlake was operating her 2007 Subaru Outback eastbound when she lost control on the icy road. As a result, she went off the roadway and struck a tree. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On March 3, an accident occurred on Valley Road in Somerville involving Cheyenne L. Tracy, 25, of Washington. Tracy was operating her 2007 Toyota Camry southbound when she hit a patch of ice and slid off the road. Reserve Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On March 4, an accident occurred on Waldoboro Road in Jefferson involving Bonnie L. Mank, 60, of Jefferson. Mank was operating her 2007 Cadillac SRX northbound when a deer ran out into the road and was struck. Deputy Caleb Fortin was the investigating officer.

On March 6, an accident occurred on Main Road on Westport Island involving Wesley A. Hurd, 43, of Westport Island. Hurd was operating his 2015 Subaru Crosstrek southbound when he crossed the centerline of the road and traveled off the left side of Main Road at the intersection with Jewett Cove Road, as a result of swerving to avoid a deer. His vehicle then struck the ditch on the side of the road. Deputy Bellows was the investigating officer.

On March 7, an accident occurred on South Clary Road in Jefferson involving James A. Lindsey, 75, of Boston, Mass. Lindsey was operating his 2004 Lincoln Town Car southbound when a deer entered the roadway from the right shoulder. As a result, the front passenger corner of his vehicle struck the deer. Deputy Bellows was the investigating officer.

On March 8, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Amanda J. Garland, 32, of Farmingdale, and Crystal L. Berg, 35, of Pemaquid. Garland was operating her 2018 Nissan Sentra northbound and Berg was following in her 2015 Toyota 4Runner. As Garland slowed in traffic, Berg struck the rear of her vehicle. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

