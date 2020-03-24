Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 183 calls for service for the period of March 17-20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,390 calls for service.

Arrest

March 17: Regina C. Stewart, 33, of Jefferson, was arrested on a Wiscasset District Court warrant for a non-contempt order, at the Kennebec County Jail, Augusta, by Transport Deputy Julie Groleau.

Summonses

March 18: Thomas P. Montuori, 40, of Bristol, was issued a summons for violation of protection order, on Poor Farm Road, Bristol, by Deputy Sean Pfahler.

March 18: Marion H. Asdot, 75, of Wiscasset, was issued summonses for misuse of identification and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Birch Point Road, Wiscasset, by Detective Scott Hayden, who was assisted by Detective Terry Michaud.

Accidents

On March 20, an accident occurred on Lynch Road in Newcastle involving Debora A. Colby, 60, of Newcastle. Colby was operating her 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when a deer came from a wooded area and ran into the travel lane. As a result, Colby struck the deer with the driver’s side front of her vehicle. Sgt. Alan Shea was the investigating officer.

On March 20, an accident occurred on Butler Road in Boothbay involving Kousuke Umeda, 31, of Boothbay. Umeda was operating his 2003 Subaru Legacy southbound when he entered a sharp turn at a high rate of speed. He failed to negotiate the turn and went off the roadway on the right side before re-entering the roadway, going off again on the left side, and striking some boulders. Sgt. Jared Mitkus was the investigating officer.

