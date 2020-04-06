Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 167 calls for service for the period of March 31 to April 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,745 calls for service.

Arrests

April 2, Theodore E. Poland, 52, of Nobleboro, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on River Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

April 5, Ryan S. Blake, 32, of Whitefield, was arrested on a Hallowell Police Department warrant for violation of a protection order, on Heath Road, Whitefield, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

April 5, Elizabeth A. Murdock, 35, of Friendship, was arrested for operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child, on Back Meadow Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Andrew Miner.

Accidents

On March 28, an accident occurred on Vannah Road in Nobleboro involving Maty M. Moore, 21, of Waldoboro, and Austin M. Sylvester, 59, of Nobleboro. Sylvester was backing his 1997 Dodge Ram into the roadway from a driveway. Moore crested over a blind hill on his 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, when he applied his brakes and laid his bike down to avoid contact with Sylvester’s vehicle. Sgt. Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On March 30, an accident occurred on Cooper Road in Whitefield involving Chad M. Lincoln, 42, of Whitefield. Lincoln was operating his 2009 Dodge 1500 southbound when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to go off the roadway and strike a utility pole. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On March 30, an accident occurred on North Hunts Meadow Road in Whitefield involving Jeffrey E. Pilling, 39, of Windsor. Pilling was operating his 2015 Toyota Prius northbound when he went off the roadway and struck several bushes before coming to rest in a ditch. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

