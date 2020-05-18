Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 176 calls for service for the period of May 12-18. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3,859 calls for service.

Summonses

May 17, Aaron M. Esposito, 37, of Waterville, was issued summonses for criminal threatening and violating condition of release, on South Clary Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

May 17, Glenn M. Lewis, 64, of Waldoboro, was issued a summons for attaching false plates, on Rockland Road, Somerville, by Deputy Sean Pfahler.

Arrests

May 14, Frank C. Foss, Jr., 25, of Dresden was arrested for violating condition of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, illegal possession of firearm, and violation of a protection order, on Calls Hills Road, Dresden, by Detective Scott Hayden, who was assisted by Deputy Chad Gilbert.

May 15, Edwin L. Ingraham, 46, of Jefferson, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Dockside Lane, Jefferson, by Deputy Pfahler.

May 16, Paul A. Specyalski, 44, of Boothbay, was arrested on two Lincoln County District Court warrants for violation of protection from abuse affidavit and probation revocation, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, where Specyalski turned himself into Deputy David Bellows.

Accidents

On May 12, an accident occurred on Hunts Meadow Road in Whitefield involving Thomas P. Gerrish, 60, of Windsor. Gerrish was operating his 2015 GMC Sierra southbound when he struck a deer. Sheriff Todd Brackett was the investigating officer.

On May 12, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Susan M. Murphy, 51, of Tenants Harbor, and Philip W. Mallard, 74, of New Harbor. Murphy was operating her 2017 Chrysler Pacifica southbound and slowed to turn left. Mallard was operating his 2012 Nissan Frontier behind Murphy’s vehicle when he looked to his right, at the school. Mallard looked back and observed Murphy was stopping to turn. As a result, Mallard swerved to the right and struck Murphy’s vehicle in the right rear with the left front of his vehicle before coming to rest in the southbound travel lane. Murphy’s vehicle came to rest on Foster Road, facing eastbound. Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins was the investigating officer.

On May 12, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Joan F. Blanchette, 52, of Nobleboro. Blanchette was operating her 2012 Toyota Yaris northbound when she encountered a deer crossing the roadway. Blanchette was unable to avoid striking the deer, causing damage to the front passenger quarter panel of her vehicle. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On May 14, an accident occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving Ashley N. Orne, 33, of Windsor. Orne was operating her 2007 Subaru Forester northbound when a deer attempted to cross the roadway traveling east from the southbound shoulder. As a result, she struck the deer. Chief Deputy Rand Maker was the investigating officer.

On May 14, an accident occurred on Rockland Road in Whitefield involving Abbey R. Bedenik, 18, of Friendship. Bedenik was operating her 2018 Ford westbound when she tried to turn into a driveway to turn around, however, she misjudged the turn and went into a ditch. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On May 17, an accident occurred on Goose Hill Road in Jefferson involving Owen J. Gilbert, 22, of Waldoboro. Gilbert was operating his 2004 Toyota Tacoma northbound when he swerved to avoid a deer, however, he overcorrected and hit a telephone pole. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On May 17, an accident occurred on Waldoboro Road in Jefferson involving Joseph E. Young, 33, of Warren, and Jeffrey S. Poland, 52, of Cushing. Young was operating his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on East Pond Road when he got distracted and completely missed the stop sign. Poland was operating his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Waldoboro Road when Young entered the intersection. Poland was unable to avoid Young’s vehicle and struck it near the front driver’s side corner. Deputy Andrew Miner was the investigating officer.

