Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 257 calls for service for the period of May 18-26. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,116 calls for service.

Summonses

May 21, Christian S. Ayer, 21, of Harpswell, was issued a summons for sexual abuse of a minor, for an incident that occurred in Dresden, by Detective Scott Hayden.

May 23, Courtney E. Peaslee, 28, of Whitefield, was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hilton Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Sean Pfahler.

Arrests

May 17, Steven P. McDonald, 49, of Whitefield, was arrested for domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, on Wiscasset Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Matthew Ryan, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

May 18, Frank C. Foss Jr., 25, of Dresden, was arrested on a Piscataquis County warrant for violation of bail, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Deputy James Read.

Accidents

On May 18, an accident occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Robert L. Gilley, 20, of Richmond. Gilley was operating his 2004 Subaru Impreza northbound when he lost control of his vehicle, causing him to go off the roadway on the right side. His vehicle then traveled off the road for approximately 50 feet before striking a utility pole. The vehicle broke the pole before coming to rest in a ditch. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On May 22, an accident occurred on Waldoboro Road in Jefferson involving Kurt D. McNeil, 34, of Wiscasset, and David W. Tracy, 36, of Mercer. McNeil was operating his 2005 Chevrolet Colorado northbound on East Pond Road. When he came to the intersection, he began to skid. As a result, he went through the stop sign and struck Tracy’s 1997 Peterbilt truck, which was traveling westbound on Waldoboro Road. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On May 22, an accident occurred on Atlantic Highway in Waldoboro involving Robert E. Carlisle, 74, of Belfast, and Derek S. Booker, 29, of Waldoboro. Booker was operating his 2018 GMC Sierra northbound and made a left turn onto Union Road, failing to yield to Carlisle’s 2016 Ford Transit van. As a result, Booker’s vehicle struck Carlisle’s vehicle on the rear of the passenger side. Sgt. Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On May 22, an accident occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Robert W. Nitzel, 50, of Farmingdale, and Trista N. Toothaker, 31, of Topsham. Toothaker was operating her 2016 Dodge Journey southbound on Middle Road when she did not see the stop sign and continued into the intersection. Nitzel was operating his 2005 Honda Odyssey westbound on Indian Road when Toothaker entered the intersection at full speed, causing Nitzel to hit Toothaker’s vehicle. Deputy Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On May 23, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Joanna Stilwell, 34, of Woolwich. Stilwell was operating her 2007 Toyota Prius northbound when she looked down and became distracted. She said she looked down too long and when she looked up, she was going off the road. Stilwell had her vehicle on cruise control and said she hit the brakes, however, she did not feel them working. She then overcorrected, causing her vehicle to cross the road and go into the ditch. Deputy Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On May 24, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Nadia Leiner, 19, of Brunswick, and Andrew C. Curtin, 65, of North Yarmouth. Leiner was operating her 2013 Subaru Crosstrek northbound when she slowed to make a left turn into the parking lot of a car dealership. She thought she had enough time to make the turn as Curtin was operating his 2011 Toyota Prius southbound. Leiner then noticed she did not have enough time to turn and applied her brakes. However, she did not stop in time, causing Curtin to collide with her vehicle. Deputy Pfahler was the investigating officer.

