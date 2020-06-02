Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 283 calls for service for the period of May 26 to June 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,399 calls for service.

Summonses

May 28, Jeremy D. Hallowell, 41, of Somerville, was issued a summons for operating under the influence, on Jones Road, Somerville, for an incident that took place on April 13 in Somerville, by Detective Scott Hayden.

May 31, Timothy A. Ambrose, 26, of Boothbay Harbor, was issued a summons for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, on Beath Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

Arrest

May 28, Hector Rivera, 24, of New York, N.Y., was arrested for violating a protection order and possessing a firearm when prohibited, on Clark Lane, Whitefield, by Deputy Andrew Miner.

Accidents

On May 27, an accident occurred on Vigue Road in Whitefield involving Timothy J. Morey, 51, of Whitefield, and Nicole J. Scribner, 36, of Augusta. Morey was operating his 2011 Nissan Maxima southbound and Scribner was operating her 2008 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when she made an improper left turn in front of Morey’s vehicle. As a result, Morey was unable to stop and the vehicles collided. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

On May 30, an accident occurred on Atkins Road in Jefferson involving Keisha E. Cash, 21, of Bristol. Cash was operating her 2013 GMC Terrain westbound when the setting sun temporarily blinded her and, rather than following the curve of the road, she continued straight, leaving the north side of the road and going through a ditch and into a nearby pond. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On May 30, an accident occurred on South Clary Road in Jefferson involving Halle K. Hallowell, 18, of Pemaquid. Hallowell was operating her 2018 Chevrolet CK1575 northbound when she dropped her cellphone. She was looking for it on the floor when she lost control of her vehicle and went off the road, striking a guardrail. She continued driving on the shoulder, where she then struck a utility pole. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On June 1, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Robert F. Leone, 66, of Edgecomb, and Carlton A. Giles, 84, of Boothbay. Leone was operating his 2016 Toyota Tacoma southbound and stopped in traffic because of Maine Department of Transportation work on Route 1. Giles was operating his 1995 Ford F-150 behind Leone’s vehicle and struck the rear of it. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

