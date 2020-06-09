Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 320 calls for service for the period of June 2-9. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,719 calls for service.

Summonses

June 5, Christopher R. Pinkham, 47, of Pittston, was issued a summons for trespass by motor vehicle, on Bailey Road, Alna, by Deputy David Bellows.

June 6, Isaac M. Ward, 40, of Alna, was issued a summons for operating after habitual offender revocation, on Bailey Road, Alna, by Detective Scott Hayden.

Arrests

June 3, Trey W. Knof, 23, of Nobleboro, was arrested for violating condition of release, on Route 1, Nobleboro, by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

June 3, Peter E. Townsend, 36, of Edgecomb, was arrested for domestic violence assault – priors and criminal mischief, on River Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

June 8, Peter B. Surette, 59, of Whitefield, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Hunts Meadow Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

Accidents

On June 4, an accident occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving Sierra M. Godbout, 19, of Farmingdale, and Eric D. McDowell, 43, of Lewiston. Godbout was operating her 2006 Toyota Prius southbound and attempting to pass an unknown vehicle. McDowell was operating his 2006 Chevrolet Express southbound in front of Godbout’s vehicle. McDowell was turning left into a driveway to turn around because he had missed his turn. Godbout went into the left lane to pass the unknown vehicle and encountered McDowell turning into the driveway. She tried to avoid his vehicle; however, she clipped it. As a result, Godbout’s vehicle then hit a mailbox and spun around back into the southbound travel lane. Deputy Scott Peterson was the investigating officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

