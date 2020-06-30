Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

Arrests

June 25, Sean Allen Boynton, 52, of Jefferson, was arrested for failure to appear in court, on Egypt Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

June 28, Shawn R. Pitcher, 50, of Edgecomb, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Robin Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Poirier.

Incidents

June 24, a complaint was received of criminal mischief on Brown’s Cove Road in Bristol. The complainants saw a message spray-painted in the road in front of their home. Neighbors were asked if they witnessed the vandalism. They all responded that they did not. Investigation will continue as any new leads come forth. Deputy Scott Peterson was the investigating officer.

June 24, a kayak was found on Recreation Parkway in Nobleboro. The kayak is being held in evidence until it is claimed. Deputy Peterson was the investigating officer.

Accidents

On June 25, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving William H. Gove, 70, of Wiscasset. Gove was operating his 2018 Ford Focus south when he had a medical issue. The vehicle crossed the centerline, left the roadway, struck a fence, and came to rest in a ditch. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On June 26, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Michael Tomko, 58, of Boothbay Harbor; Thomas Blevins, 78, of Edgecomb; and John Coady, 57, of Boothbay Harbor. Blevins was operating his 2007 Honda Fit and was stopped in traffic. Coady was operating his 2017 Ford F-250 and was stopped in traffic. Tomko was operating his 2006 Ford F-150 when he rear-ended the Blevins vehicle, which pushed the Blevins’ vehicle into the Coady vehicle. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On June 26, an accident occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving Roland Sherman, 71, of Southport, and Lauren McFall, 34, of Wiscasset. McFall was operating her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and attempted to make a left turn from Dresden Take Out onto Gardiner Road. Sherman was operating his 2011 GMC 1500 and, while backing from a parked position, struck McFall’s vehicle. Deputy Eze VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On June 27, an accident occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving Emily I. Snowman, 36, of Boothbay. Snowman was operating her 2019 Hyundai Tucson south on Gardiner Road when she struck a deer that had run into the road. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

