Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 697 calls for service for the period of June 23 to July 7. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,018 calls for service.

Summonses

July 1, Vincent P. Maltese, 55, of Jefferson, was issued a summons for failure to comply sex offender registration act, first offense, on Bath Road, Wiscasset, by Detective Terry Michaud.

July 1, Robert H. Blanchard, 50, of Bristol, was issued summonses for operating under the influence, failing to stop for officer, operating after suspension, failure to register vehicle, and operating vehicle without license, on Bristol Road, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

July 1, Sean A. Boynton, 52, of Jefferson, was issued summonses for operating while license is suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

July 3, Heather M. Colby, 27, of Augusta, was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized use of property, at the Kennebec County Jail, Augusta, by Deputy David Bellows.

Arrests

July 2, Richard A. Rytky, 31, of Richmond, was arrested for violating condition of release, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, by Transport Deputy Julie Groleau, who was assisted by Transport Deputy Alfred Simmons.

July 3, Jeromy D. Milner, 45, of Topsham, was arrested on a Sagadahoc County District Court warrant for failure to appear after bailed, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

July 5, Lorraine G. Davis, 58, of Westport Island, was arrested for operating under the influence, on West Shore Road, Westport Island, by Deputy Andrew Miner, who was assisted by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

July 5, Adan A. Issack, 18, of Lewiston, was arrested for violating condition of release, motor-vehicle speeding – 30-plus mph over speed limit, operating under the influence (drugs or combo), and operating vehicle without license, on Gardiner Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan, who was assisted by Sgt. Dennison.

July 7, Jeremy R. Prior, 43, of Bremen, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Town Landing Road, Bremen, by Deputy Poirier.

Accidents

On June 30, an accident occurred on Sheepscot Road in Newcastle involving Thomas E. Nelligan, 54, of Belfast, and Britani R. Fairhurst, 35, of Newcastle. Nelligan was heading northbound in his 2018 Ford Transit truck when he made a U-turn, heading south. Fairhurst was operating her 2006 Land Rover LR3 southbound when she struck the passenger side of Nelligan’s vehicle when it was making a U-turn. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On July 3, an accident occurred on Back Meadow Road in Nobleboro involving Rose M. Rezendes, 71, of East Wareham, Mass., and Marilyn Darack, 73, of Wayland, Mass. Rezendes pulled her 2005 Mazda Tribute over to the northbound breakdown lane. Darack was traveling northbound behind Rezendes’ vehicle in her 2016 Toyota RAV4 when Rezendes began to make a U-turn and did not see Darack’s vehicle. As a result, Darack struck Rezendes’ vehicle during the U-turn. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On July 3, an accident occurred on Pension Ridge Road in Boothbay involving Steven W. Faulkingham, 44, of Boothbay, and Haley M. Thompson, 23, of Boothbay Harbor. Faulkingham was operating his 2015 GMC Sierra eastbound and was attempting to make a right turn into a driveway when he was struck from behind by Thompson, who was operating a 2016 Honda Fit. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

On July 4, an accident occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson involving Julie A. McGough, 60, of Levant. McGough was operating her 2008 Hyundai Tucson northbound when a deer ran into her vehicle, causing front driver’s side damage. Reserve Deputy Alonzo Connor was the investigating officer.

On July 5, an accident occurred on Winslows Mills Road in Waldoboro involving Barbara Scott, 66, of Augusta. Scott was operating her 2013 Honda northbound when she suffered an unknown medical emergency, causing her to pass out and drive off the road. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

On July 5, an accident occurred on Lewis Hill Road in Newcastle involving Elizabeth M. Barter, 42, of Edgecomb. Barter was operating a 2018 Int’l Harvester moving truck northbound when low-hanging telephone/cable wires hit the top of the vehicle, causing damage to the vehicle. The wires were reportedly well below regulations, causing them to hang low. Deputy Sean Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On July 5, an accident occurred on Main Road on Westport Island involving John W. Martin, 50, of Wiscasset, and Brian C. Waterbury, 21, of Westport Island. Martin was attempting to turn left out of a driveway to head northbound in his 2017 Audi Q5 and Waterbury was operating his 2005 Honda Odyssey southbound on Main Road. As Martin began the left turn, Waterbury came around a corner, approaching the driveway. Martin stopped in the roadway as Waterbury crossed the centerline to avoid a collision. As a result, Waterbury’s vehicle left the roadway and struck some rocks on the side of the road. Detective Scott Hayden was the investigating officer.

