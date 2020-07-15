Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 283 calls for service for the period of July 7-13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,301 calls for service.

Summonses

July 10, Anthony Thornton, 36, of Jefferson, was issued a summons for hindering apprehension, on Hinks Road, Jefferson, by Detective Scott Hayden.

July 13, Andrew J. Nencheck, 35, of Boothbay, was issued summonses for operating under the influence (drugs) – one prior and violation of condition of release, in connection with an accident that occurred on July 11, by Detective Hayden.

Arrests

July 6, Nickalaus A. Vigue, 40, of Hallowell, was arrested by the Hallowell Police Department, on behalf of Detective Hayden, for domestic violence assault, aggravated assault, and violation of condition of release, in connection with an incident in Jefferson on July 5.

July 8, Hector Rivera, 24, of New York, N.Y., was arrested on a Lincoln County District Court warrant for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and violation of condition of release, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

July 8, Percy Kincaid, 48, of Gardiner, was arrested on a Lincoln County District Court warrant for failing to report, at the Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Aaron Mortensen.

July 9, Briean L. Kennington, 32, of Nobleboro, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

July 10, Thomas C. Lailer, 19, of Bremen, was arrested for operating vehicle without a license and minor transporting liquor, on Bremen Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

July 10, Avery Lavoie, 19, of Wales, was arrested for minor consuming liquor and disorderly conduct, on Campground Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy David Bellows.

July 11, Sean E. McGarr, 49, of Hallowell, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Castle Lane, Westport Island, by Deputy Winslow, who was assisted by Deputy Poirier and Deputy Bellows.

July 11, Charles A. Quimby, 40, of Smithfield, was arrested for operating under the influence – one prior and operating while license suspended/revoked – three priors, on Rockland Road, Somerville, by Deputy Andrew Miner.

July 11, Kenneth Upson, 36, of Gardiner, was arrested for domestic violence criminal mischief, on Cedar Grove Road, Dresden, by Deputy Bellows, who was assisted by Deputy Poirier.

Accidents

On July 7, an accident occurred on Pension Ridge Road in Boothbay involving Thomas G. Hagan, 90, of Boothbay. Hagan was operating his 2012 Chevrolet Volt northbound when he began adjusting his seat. As a result, his vehicle went off the road on the right, down an embankment and into a tree. Deputy Michael Godin was the investigating officer.

On July 8, an accident occurred on Upper East Pond Road in Nobleboro involving Briean L. Kennington, 32, of Nobleboro. Kennington was operating her 2012 Subaru Outback northbound when she lost control of her vehicle. As a result, her vehicle went off the road to the left, struck a support utility pole, and rolled over in the ditch. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

On July 10, an accident occurred on Dover Road in Boothbay involving Blake W. Erhard, 19, of Boothbay. Erhard was operating his 2012 Subaru Impreza northbound when a deer entered the roadway and struck his vehicle. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On July 10, an accident occurred on Frye Road in Somerville involving Caleb M. Chadbourne, 25, of Richmond, and Joshua R. Ewalt, 32, of Waldoboro. Chadbourne was operating his 2016 Buick Encore eastbound, slowing down to make a right turn off Patricktown Road onto Frye Road. Ewalt was operating his 2006 Harley-Davidson FLHXI behind Chadbourne’s vehicle, was unable to slow down in time, and struck Chadbourne’s vehicle from the back. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On July 10, an accident occurred on East River Road in Whitefield involving Jacob D. Williams, 33, of Woolwich. Williams was operating his 2020 Toyota Tundra northbound when a deer entered the roadway and struck the side of his vehicle. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On July 11, an accident occurred on Head Tide Road in Alna involving Laura Morris, 59, of South Portland. Morris was operating her 2008 Subaru Outback westbound when she hit a deer crossing the roadway, causing minor damage to the front bumper on the driver’s side corner. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

On July 11, an accident occurred on Rockland Road in Somerville involving Charles A. Quimby, 40, of Smithfield. Quimby was operating his 2007 Mercedes-Benz westbound when he lost control of his vehicle. As a result, his vehicle went off the roadway on the right and into a ditch before hitting a culvert, causing it to leave the ground and land in the woods nearby. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On July 13, an accident occurred on East Pond Road in Nobleboro involving Lyla G. Corbett, 18, of Newcastle. Corbett was operating her 2007 Toyota Corolla westbound when she went through the stop sign and off the roadway on the right, where she then struck a tree. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

