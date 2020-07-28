Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 311 calls for service for the period of July 21-28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,877 calls for service.

Arrests

July 25, Alexander M. Shaw, 27, of Kingfield, was arrested for domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct – loud, unreasonable noise, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, who was assisted by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

July 26, Patrick F. Wermuth, 32, of Dresden, was arrested on a probation violation, on Common Road, Dresden, by Detective Scott Hayden.

July 27, Zachary C. Hansen, 23, of Harpswell, was arrested for violating condition of release, on Bailey Road, Alna, by Deputy Winslow.

Summonses

July 22, John A. Lucas, 20, of Edgecomb, was issued a summons for minor consuming liquor, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

July 26, a 17-year-old female from Warren was issued a summons for minor transporting liquor, on Brown Road, Nobleboro, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

July 26, a 17-year-old female from Warren was issued a summons for allowing minor to possess or consume liquor, on Brown Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Winslow.

July 26, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Florida was issued a summons for minor consuming liquor, on Brown Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy David Bellows.

July 26, Devon J. Gross, 23, of Rockland, was issued a summons for violating condition of release, on Brown Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Bellows.

July 26, two 17-year-old female juveniles from Waldoboro were issued summonses for minor consuming liquor, on Brown Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Winslow.

July 26, Joel W. Hatch, 19, of Nobleboro, was issued a summons for minor consuming liquor, on Brown Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Winslow.

Accidents

On July 21, an accident occurred on State Route 129 in South Bristol involving MaryCatherine A. Wilson, 39, of Boothbay. Wilson was operating her 2014 Ford Fusion southbound when she lost control of her vehicle and drifted off the left side of the roadway. Detective Terry Michaud was the investigating officer.

On July 22, an accident occurred on Center Street in Nobleboro involving Shayna L. Bartolotta, 24, of Bremen, and Matthew J. Weaver, 50, of Damariscotta. Bartolotta had parked her 2006 Jeep at Henny’s Automotive. Weaver was towing a boat with his 2011 Mercedes-Benz ML350 and turned into the driveway. Weaver misjudged the turn, cut it too short, and struck Bartolotta’s vehicle with the boat and trailer. Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins was the investigating officer.

On July 22, an accident occurred on Main Street in Newcastle involving Brandon E. Chickering, 33, of Damariscotta, and Charles P. Berdan, 53, of Newcastle. Chickering was operating his 2012 Volkswagen Jetta eastbound on Main Street in Newcastle, toward Damariscotta. Berdan was following behind Chickering in his 2012 Toyota Scion when Chickering slowed in traffic and Berdan struck the rear of his vehicle. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On July 23, an accident occurred on River Road in Boothbay involving MaryCatherine A. Wilson, 39, of Boothbay. Wilson was operating her 2014 Ford Fusion southbound when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a utility pole. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On July 24, an accident occurred on Ocean Point Road in Boothbay involving Richard L. Alden, 77, of Boothbay, and Per La Cour, 41, of Demark. La Cour had stopped his 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe at the post office, where he was waiting to enter the roadway. Alden pulled into the parking lot with his 2015 Toyota Tundra, but estimated the turn incorrectly, causing his trailer to scratch the front of La Cour’s vehicle. Deputy Sean Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On July 24, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Shirley A. Davison, 76, of Edgecomb. Davison was operating her 2015 Ford Edge northbound when she lost control of her vehicle, causing her to leave the roadway and crash. Deputy Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On July 25, an accident occurred on Back River Road in Boothbay involving Robert B. Adams, 57, of Boothbay, and Eugene F. Reed, 59, of Boothbay. Reed backed his 2007 Dodge Caravan out of his driveway and onto Back River Road, where he stopped as he changed gears from reverse to drive. Adams backed his 2011 Dodge Ram out of the opposite driveway, did not see Reed’s vehicle stopped in the roadway, and backed into it, causing damage to the passenger-side front and rear doors. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On July 26, an accident occurred on Patterson Road in Dresden involving Alan J. Hewitt, 30, of Wiscasset, and Marissa N. Gammon, 28, of South Paris. Gammon stopped at the intersection of River Road and Patterson Road in her 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander, then failed to yield to Hewitt, who entered the intersection traveling southbound on Patterson Road in his 2017 Nissan Rogue. As a result, Hewitt struck Gammon’s vehicle. Sgt. Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On July 26, an accident occurred on River Road in Dresden involving Alton R. Sherman, 46, of Richmond. Sherman was operating his 2007 Nissan Titan northbound when a deer crossed the roadway in front of his vehicle and was struck, causing damage to the front driver’s corner. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

On July 27, an accident occurred on Ocean Point Road in Boothbay involving Daniel P. Boyd, 34, of Boothbay Harbor. Boyd was operating his 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound when he went off the roadway, struck a rock, and crashed. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

