Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 275 calls for service for the period of Aug. 11-18. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,731 calls for service.

Arrests

Aug. 13, Michael Fairservice, 67, of Alna, was arrested for domestic violence criminal mischief, on Head Tide Hill Road, Alna, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

Aug. 17, Michael Fairservice, 67, of Alna, was arrested for violating condition of release and violation of a protection order, on Head Tide Hill Road, Alna, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

Summonses

Aug. 11, Shane Brooks, 29, of Bowdoinham, was issued summonses for violating condition of release and trafficking in prison contraband, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

Aug. 14, Daniel Welch, 40, of Boothbay, was issued a summons for operating under the influence, on Pension Ridge Road, Boothbay, by Detective Terry Michaud, who was assisted by Deputy Eze Van Buckley.

Aug. 15, Katherine J. Corbett, 19, of Bremen, was issued a summons for possession of marijuana (transportation), on Medomak Road, Bremen, by Deputy David Bellows.

Accidents

On Aug. 13, an accident occurred on Main Road on Westport Island involving Jeffrey A. Daigle, 61, of Cumberland Foreside. Daigle was operating his 2020 Chevrolet Colorado northbound when a deer ran into the roadway and was struck. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 13, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Brandon M. Harrington, 40, of Boothbay, and Jeremiah E. Lucas, 23, of Edgecomb. Harrington was operating his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when a 1986 Honda motorcycle, operated by Lucas, approached his vehicle from the rear and attempted to pass his vehicle. There was a second vehicle behind Harrington’s vehicle and Lucas attempted to pass both at the same time. Lucas passed the second vehicle, but collided with the rear of Harrington’s truck. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 17, an accident occurred on Gardiner Road in Whitefield involving Dwayne B. Bates, 31, of Windsor, and Roger L. Coutier, 59, of Buxton. Bates was operating his 1992 Toyota Celica southbound on Hunts Meadow Road and went through the stop sign at the intersection with Gardiner Road. Cloutier was operating his 2017 Peterbilt truck westbound across the intersection and did not see Bates’ vehicle until the last second. As a result, he collided with Bates’ vehicle. Deputy Sean Pfahler was the investigating officer.

