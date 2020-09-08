Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 233 calls for service for the period of Sept. 1-8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,499 calls for service.

Arrests

Sept. 6, Brendan D. Lake, 44, of Phippsburg, was arrested for operating under the influence — one prior, on Eddy Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Sept. 6, Adam T. Benner, 34, of Damariscotta, was arrested for violating condition of release, on School Street, Damariscotta, by Sgt. Matthew Day.

Summonses

Sept. 2, Michael T. Zekovitch, 41, of Bowdoinham, was issued a summons for operating after suspension, on Center Street, Nobleboro, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Sept. 3, Alison R. Donovan, 18, of Rockland, was issued a summons for motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, on Route 1, Nobleboro, by Deputy Winslow.

Accidents

On Sept. 1, an accident occurred on Route 32 in Bristol involving Cody J. Leeman, 24, of New Harbor, and Anthony R. Dow, 47, of Rockland. Dow was backing his 2005 Freightliner onto the lobster wharf and struck Leeman’s 2015 Chevrolet 1500, which was parked at the lobster wharf. Detective Ryan Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 2, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Doris A. South, 74, of Boothbay. South was backing her 2011 Buick Enclave out of a parking space when she cut the wheel too sharply. As a result, her vehicle hit a utility pole support cable, causing damage to the driver’s side quarter panel. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 4, an accident occurred on Cozy Cottage Road in Bristol involving Pim Vanhemmen, 58, of Bristol. Vanhemmen was operating his Ford Flex while towing a boat. He was following the trail around a town building when the boat mast hit utility wires, taking down the wires and ripping them from the town building. As a result, his boat sustained damage. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 4, an accident occurred on Main Street in Newcastle involving Deborah A. Bartlett, 66, of Damariscotta, and Thomas Volpe, 69, of San Francisco, Calif. Bartlett was operating her 2013 Chevrolet Spark eastbound and Volpe was operating his 1991 Saab 900 westbound when Bartlett crossed the centerline and struck Volpe’s vehicle. Deputy Michael Godin was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 4, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Whitefield involving Beth Ann Nelson, 59, of Old Town. Nelson was operating her 2000 Toyota Avalon southbound when she became distracted while eating, taking her eyes off the road for a moment. As a result, her vehicle drifted onto the soft gravel on the west-side shoulder, causing her to lose control of her vehicle. Her vehicle then struck a rock wall and went in between two utility poles on the west side of the road before coming to rest on top of some large rocks. Deputy Andrew Miner was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 6, an accident occurred on Somerville Road in Jefferson involving Brianna M. Arp, 19, of South China. Arp was operating her 2009 Subaru Forester northbound in excess of the posted speed limit when her vehicle exited the roadway on the right side and went onto the shoulder of the road. She then overcorrected back into the roadway and again left on the right side, where her vehicle rolled over, striking a tree before rolling again and coming to final rest. Sgt. Mitkus was the investigating officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

