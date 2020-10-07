Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 319 calls for service for the period of Sept. 29 to Oct. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,876 calls for service.

Arrests

Oct. 1, Kody N. Wallace, 27, of Nobleboro, was arrested for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, who was assisted by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Oct. 3, Megan E. Barton, 28, of Appleton, was arrested for refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violation of condition of release, operating after suspension, and operating under the influence, on the Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Jerold Winslow, who was assisted by Deputy Caleb Poirier and Boothbay Harbor Officer John Braley.

Oct. 4, James J. Penatzer, 50, of Dresden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, on Middle Road, Dresden, by Deputy Matthew Ryan, who was assisted by Sgt. Dennison.

Summonses

Oct. 3, Dustin E. Glidden, 46, of Cushing, was summonsed for motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit, on Route 1, Damariscotta, by Deputy Winslow.

Oct. 3, Timothy A. Benner, 52, of Waldoboro, was summonsed for leaving the scene of an accident, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, by Deputy David Bellows.

Oct. 5 Raymond W. Lilly, 36, of Dresden, was issued a summons for attaching false plates, on Bath Road, Wiscasset, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Accidents and vehicle fire

On Sept. 29, an accident occurred on North Newcastle Road in Newcastle involving Jefferey E. Firth, 29, of Jefferson. Firth was operating a 2008 Honda Element south on North Newcastle Road, delivering mail, when the vehicle caught fire at the intersection of North Newcastle Road and Curlewis Lane. Deputy Michael Godin was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 30, an accident occurred on Lakeside Drive in Boothbay Harbor involving Carmela V. Wise, 55, of Wayland, Mass. Wise was operating a 2018 BMW 5 Series north on Lakeside Drive in Boothbay Harbor when her vehicle was struck by a falling tree branch. Wise continued to drive to a safe location to report the accident. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 30, an accident occurred on Route 130 in Bristol involving Thomas A. Renyi, 74, of New Harbor. Renyi was operating a 2013 Lexus RX350 south on Route 130 when a deer ran in front of him and was struck. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 5, an accident occurred on Waldoboro Road in Bremen involving Jessica A. Parker, 38, of Waldoboro. Parker was operating a 2008 Suzuki SX4 north on Waldoboro Road when a deer came out and struck the right front passenger corner of the vehicle. Deputy Eze VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

