Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 360 calls for service for the period of Oct. 12-20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,597 calls for service.

Arrest

Oct. 12, Jasper C. Orne, 37, of Pittston, was arrested for unlawful sexual contact, by Detective Terry Michaud.

Summonses

Oct. 14, Cole Friant, 34, of Nobleboro, was summonsed for operating a moped or scooter without a license, on State Route 129, South Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

Oct. 17, deputies were dispatched to a report of an underage drinking party on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, which resulted in the following summonses: a 17-year-old female, of Kensington, N.H. — minor consuming liquor; Alexandria Manseau, 19, of Raymond, N.H. — minor having false identification; Hayden Cyr, 19, of Kingston, N.H. — criminal mischief and minor consuming liquor; Olivia Wilkins, 19, ofStratham, N.H. — minor possession of liquor by consumption; Kira Lyford, 19, of North Hampton, N.H. — minor possession of liquor by consumption; Justin Pierro, 20, of Hampton Falls, N.H. — minor consuming liquor; Talon Coletti, 20, of Seabrook, N.H. — minor consuming liquor; Jared Gaudreau, 18, of Exeter, N.H. — minor consuming liquor. This incident was investigated by Deputies Jerold Winslow, David Bellows, and Eze VanBuckley.

Accidents

On Oct. 14, an accident occurred on Grand Army Road in Whitefield involving Casey Hanna, 36, of Bristol. Hanna was operating a 2012 Subaru Forester northbound on Gardiner Road when he attempted to make a right turn onto Cooper Road. Hanna failed to stay in his own lane, leaving the roadway and making contact with a stop sign and a utility pole. Sgt. Matthew Day was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 14, an accident occurred on State Route 129 in South Bristol involving Cole Friant, 34, of Nobleboro. Friant was operating a 2010 Triumph Thunder north on State Route 129 when he came around a corner and went off the road on the right, where he then lost control and went into the ditch. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 14, an accident occurred on Duck Puddle Road in Nobleboro involving Kody Wallace, 27, of Nobleboro. Wallace was operating a 2002 Subaru Legacy north on Duck Puddle Road when he crossed the centerline, left the roadway, and struck a tree. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 15, an accident occurred on Mills Road in Whitefield involving Kenneth Sidelinger, 79, of Chelsea. Sidelinger was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu on Mills Road when he observed and struck a deer. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 16, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Jordan Taylor, 23, of Burnham, and Roxanne Andrews, 64, of Pittston. Andrews was stopped at a stop sign in a 2008 Hyundai Sonata and started to move forward when she was struck from behind by Taylor, who was operating a 2012 Ford Focus. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 18, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Martin Turecky, 54, of Camden. Turecky was operating a 2018 Dodge Journey northbound on Route 1 when a deer entered the roadway, striking the front corner of the vehicle. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 19, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Daria White, 69, of Damariscotta, and Barbara Bak, 59, of Doyleston, Pa. White was traveling south in a 2014 Audi when she slowed to turn onto Station Road. Bak, operating a 2014 Honda, went around White and the two collided. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

