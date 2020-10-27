Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 304 calls for service for the period of Oct. 20-27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,901 calls for service.

Arrests

On Oct. 24, Michelle L. Sukeforth, 27, of Wiscasset, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Gardiner Road, Dresden, by Deputy David Bellows, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

On Oct. 25, Tarah L. Diffin, 42, of Dresden, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, on Blinn Hill Road, Dresden, by Deputy Andrew Miner, who was assisted by Sgt. Mitkus.

On Oct. 25, Beth M. Hancock, 33, of Edgecomb was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, on River Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, who was assisted by Sgt. Mitkus.

Summonses

On Oct. 22, Sara M. Parlin, 24, of Newcastle, was summonsed for leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident, on Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Eze VanBuckley.

On Oct. 23, Tammy L. Richards, 56, of Waldoboro, was summonsed for operating after suspension, on Route 1, Damariscotta, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

On Oct. 23, Samuel J. Barter Jr., 44, of Boothbay, was summonsed for criminal threatening, on Back Narrows Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Winslow, who was assisted by Sgt. Mitkus.

On Oct. 23, Danielle M. Bixby, 24, of Nobleboro, was summonsed for operating after suspension, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy VanBuckley.

Accidents

On Oct. 19, an accident occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Maureen Blodgett, 60, of Randolph, and Nathaniel Smith, 27, of Sidney. Blodgett was operating a 2007 Subaru Outback west on Middle Road when Smith, who was operating a 2005 Subaru Forester east, attempted to turn onto Patterson Road and the vehicles collided. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 20, an accident occurred on Patterson Road in Dresden involving Daniel Rodrigue, 65, of Dresden. Rodrigue was operating a 2017 Ford F-150 on Patterson Road when a deer ran into the road and into the side of the truck. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 20, an accident occurred on Vigue Road in Whitefield involving Matthew Allen, 27, of Chelsea. Allen was operating a 2005 Dodge Caravan north on Vigue Road when a deer entered the road and was struck. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 21, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Brian Race, 53, of Woolwich. Race was operating a Dodge D1500 north on Route 1 when a deer ran in front of him and was struck. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 21, an accident occurred on Industrial Park Road in Boothbay involving Tanner Clements, 27, of Augusta, and John Albaum, 37, of Boothbay. Clements was backing a trailer with a 2006 Chevrolet K3500 into Fuller Marine when he struck Albaum’s parked 2005 Ford F-250. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 21, an accident occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Crystal Small, 55, of West Bath. Small was operating a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor on Middle Road and attempted to pull into a driveway to turn around. Small missed the driveway and went into the ditch. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 22, an accident occurred on Route 32 in Bristol involving Sarah Parlin, 24, of Newcastle. Parlin was operating a 2010 Ford Edge north on Route 32 when she swerved to avoid a deer and drove into a ditch. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 22, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Daniel Paul, 27, of Bristol, and Joey Winchenbach, 56, of Bristol. Paul was operating a 2010 Toyota Tacoma northbound and was attempting to turn onto Harrington Road. Winchenbach was operating a 2016 Ford F-350 southbound. Paul did not yield the right of way before turning and Winchenbach did not have time to stop before impact. Deputy Michael Godin was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 23, an accident occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Kevin Fredette, 56, of Winslow. Fredette was operating a 2004 Pontiac north on Middle Road when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

