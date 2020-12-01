Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 257 calls for service for the period of Nov. 23-30. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 12,464 calls for service.

Arrests

On Nov. 26, Michael K. O’Leary III, 23, of Augusta, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Augusta Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

On Nov. 28, Maryellen Morey, 46, of Hull, Mass., was arrested for operating under the influence, on Doyle Road, Whitefield, by Deputy David Bellows, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

On Nov. 28, Lynzi R. Rogers, 37, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant on Middle Road, Dresden, by Deputy Andrew Miner.

Accidents

On Nov 23, an accident occurred on Ridge Road in Newcastle involving David R. Brown, 40, of Somerville. Brown was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Impala southbound when an oncoming vehicle crossed the centerline and sideswiped him. The other vehicle kept going. Deputy Eze VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 24, an accident occurred on River Road in Newcastle involving Timothy A. Pratt, 46, of Waldoboro, and Nolen Michael, 19, of Newcastle. Pratt was stopped at a stop sign in a 2020 Dodge Ram when Michael, who was operating a 2014 Subaru Forester, struck the rear of the truck. Deputy Michael Godin was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 24, an accident occurred on Route 130 in South Bristol involving Lindsay L. Collamore, 28, of Windsor, and Brittany N. Moore, 24, of Georgetown. Moore was operating a 2018 Ford Fusion southbound when she stopped to make a turn. Collamore, who was operating a 2002 Volvo 70, struck the back of Moore’s vehicle. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 24, an accident occurred on Jones Woods Road in Newcastle involving Lois Welton, 69, of Newcastle. Welton was operating a 2017 Kia westbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 25, an accident occurred on Patterson Road in Dresden involving Maura E. Kelleher, 68, of Harpswell. Kelleher was operating a 1991 Volvo 240 over the Richmond bridge when she lost traction on ice and struck the guardrail. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 25, an accident occurred on River Road in Dresden involving Jacobs Williams, 55, of Richmond. Williams was operating a 2003 Nissan Xterra northbound when he drove over an ice patch and lost control of his vehicle. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 25, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Mary E. Furash, 65, of Boston, Mass., and Sherry A. Paige, 33, of Boothbay Harbor. Furash was operating a 2016 Subaru Impreza southbound when she slowed. Paige, operating a 2003 Subaru Baja, failed to see her slow and struck the back of Furash’s vehicle. Deputy Bellows was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 28, an accident occurred on Rockland Road in Whitefield involving Mitchell S. Pendleton, 47, of Appleton. Pendleton was operating a 2014 Hyundai Tucson eastbound when he blacked out and went off the road. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 28, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Lucas A. Leighton, 23, of Boothbay. Leighton was operating a 2017 Ford Flex southbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 28, an accident occurred on Doyle Road in Whitefield involving Maryellen Morey, 46, of Hull, Mass. Morey was operating a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder southbound when she left the road and struck a pole. Deputy Bellows was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 30, an accident occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving Debra A. Thibodeau, 54, of Georgetown. Thibodeau was operating a 2011 Subaru Outback southbound when a deer entered the road and was struck. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

