Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

Arrests

On Dec. 21, Michelle J. Benavidez, 39, of Damariscotta, was arrested for aggravated assault and violating condition of release, on South Road, Damariscotta, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, who was assisted by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

On Dec. 26, Thomas P. Montuori, 41, of Bristol, was arrested for violation of protective order, violating condition of release, and domestic violence stalking, on Poor Farm Road, Bristol, by Deputy Jerold Winslow, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

On Dec. 27, Lance W. Fossett, 18, of Bristol was arrested on a warrant charging furnishing liquor to minor, on School Street, Damariscotta, by Sgt. Mitkus.

Summonses

On Dec. 22, Helen M. Morrow, 71, of Jefferson, was summonsed for operating under the influence, on South Clary Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Winslow.

On Dec. 22, Stacey A. Miller, 48, of Waldoboro, was summonsed for theft by deception, on Friendship Road, Waldoboro, by Detective Scott Hayden, who was assisted by Officer Dwight Jones of the Waldoboro Police Department.

On Dec. 26, Carrie L. Jones, 28, of Dresden, was summonsed for failing to notify of a motor vehicle accident, on Blinn Hill Road, Dresden, by Deputy Michael Godin.

Accidents

On Dec. 22, an accident occurred on Medomak Road in Bremen involving Robert J. Licciardi, 34, of Waldoboro. Licciardi was operating a 2000 Jeep Wrangler north when he went off the road and struck a tree. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 22, an accident occurred on South Clary Road in Jefferson involving Helen M. Morrow, 71, of Jefferson. Morrow was operating a 2010 Lincoln MKZ south when she lost control of her vehicle. As a result, she hit a utility pole and went off the road. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 26, an accident occurred on Blinn Hill Road in Dresden involving Carrie L. Jones, 28, of Dresden. Jones was operating a 2006 Subaru Impreza south when she went off the road and struck a utility pole. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

