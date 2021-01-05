Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 138 calls for service for the period of Dec. 29 to Jan. 5.

Arrests

On Dec. 28, Michele L. Wager, 53, of Alna, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on West Alna Road, Alna, by Deputy Chad Gilbert, who was assisted by Sgt. Matthew Day.

On Dec. 28, Adam M. Peaslee, 29, of Dresden, was arrested on an affidavit warrant and for violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on River Road, Dresden, by Deputy Jerold Winslow, who was assisted by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

On Dec. 29, August Vaster, 39, of Kissimmee, Fla., was arrested on a warrant charging fugitive from justice, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Deputy Gilbert, who was assisted by Deputy Eze VanBuckley.

Summonses

On Dec. 29, Martin D. Hisler, 51, of Somerville, was summonsed for failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Deputy Gilbert.

On Jan. 2, James L. Littlefield, 21, of Boothbay, was summonsed for leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident and violating condition of release, on Hardwick Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Matthew Ryan, who was assisted by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

On Jan. 4, Cody R. Lathrop, 19, of Randolph, was summonsed for minor transporting liquor, on Gardiner Road, Dresden, by Deputy Michael Godin, who was assisted by Deputy Ryan and Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Accidents

On Dec. 28, an accident occurred on Country Club Road in Boothbay involving John M. Fessenden, 28, of Farmingdale. Fessenden was operating a 2012 Honda Accord, attempting to turn, when he swerved to avoid another vehicle and went into the ditch. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 28, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Andrea E. Hallowell, 50, of Pemaquid. Hallowell was operating a 2014 Mercury C-class south on Route 130 when a vehicle pulled out in front of her. Hallowell swerved to avoid the vehicle, went off the road, and hit a sign. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 28, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Curtis J. Woodman, 23, of Edgecomb. Woodman was operating a 2006 Ford F-150 north on Bristol Road when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 28, an accident occurred on Main Street in Newcastle involving Tierra J. Lambert, 26, of Bath, and Jayden A. Dolloff, 19, of Newcastle. Lambert was stopped for a pedestrian in a crosswalk in a 2008 BMW 3-series, when Dolloff, who was operating a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, struck the back of Lambert’s vehicle. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 28, an accident occurred on Valley Road in Somerville involving Martin D. Hisler, 51, of Somerville. Hisler was operating a 1993 Geo south when he lost control around a corner, went off the road, and rolled over. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 1, an accident occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving Cody R. Lathrop, 19, of Randolph. Lathrop was operating a 2003 Toyota Tundra south when he went off the roadway, struck a tree and rock, and rolled over. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 2, an accident occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving Nuala F. Glendinning, 17, of South Bristol. Glendinning was operating a 2004 Toyota Prius when she lost control and went off the road and into a ditch. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 2, an accident occurred on Waldoboro Road in Bremen involving Kyle G. Olson, 23, of Waldoboro. Olson was operating a 2014 Toyota Corolla north went he went off the road and into the ditch. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 2, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Christy A. Seabrooks, of Freeport. Seabrooks was operating a 2020 Kia Telluride north in snowy, slushy conditions when she got caught in the slush, pulling the vehicle right. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole and tree. Sgt. Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 2, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Brett R. McLain, 22, of Pemaquid. McLain was operating a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado south when the vehicle went off the road, striking a mailbox. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 3, an accident occurred on Route 32 in Bristol involving Luke D. Wood, 18, of Bremen. Wood was operating a 2007 GMC Sierra north when he entered the ditch and went down an embankment and onto rocks. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 4, an accident occurred on Gardiner Road in Whitefield involving Amber C. Watts, 26, of Plainville, Conn. Watts was operating a 2019 Jeep Compass east when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

