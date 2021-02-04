Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 249 calls for service for the period of Jan. 25 to Feb. 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 944 calls for service.

Arrest

On Jan. 29, Lucas M. Ulvila, 26, of Boothbay Harbor, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Matthew Ryan, who was assisted by Sgt. Matthew Day.

Accidents

On Jan. 25, an accident occurred on Corey Lane in Boothbay involving Gary J. Patronek, 67, of Boothbay, and Jill E. Wood, 43, of Newcastle. Patronek was backing his 2016 Subaru Forester when he struck Wood’s 2020 Dodge Ram 1500. Deputy Michael Godin was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 25, an accident occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving Valerie L. Smith, 29, of Portland. Smith was operating a 2014 Subaru south when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 27, an accident occurred on Austin Road in Newcastle involving Nathan E. Theriault, 58, of Waterville. Theriault was operating a 2019 Ford EcoSport east on Pond Road in snowy conditions when he failed to negotiate a turn onto Austin Road and slid into the curb. Deputy Andrew Miner was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 27, an accident occurred on Hendricks Hill Road on Southport involving James F. Carroll, 32, of Boothbay Harbor, and Chelsea A. Pottle, 30, of Southport. Carroll was operating a 2019 GMC truck, plowing a driveway. While backing onto the road, Pottle, operating a 2011 Infinity G25, struck the side of Carroll’s truck. Lt. Brendan Kane was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 27, an accident occurred on River Road in Edgecomb involving Donn R. Bourne, 73, of Bristol. Bourne was operating a 2015 Dodge pickup north when he hit slush, overcorrected, and left the roadway. Deputy Eze VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 28, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Damariscotta involving Eric Daniello, 42, of Thomaston. Daniello was operating a 2015 Kenworth south when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 28, an accident occurred on Bigelow Drive in Boothbay involving Edwin J. Polonia, 34, of Salem, Mass., and David Breen, 63, of Auburn. Polonia was parked in his 2015 Ford when Green backed his 2016 Freightliner into him. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 29, an accident occurred on Sennett Road in Jefferson involving Mildred Picard, 28, of South Bristol. Picard was operating a 2012 Kia Forte north when the vehicle stalled on a hill. Picard attempted to back down the hill and went into the ditch. Sgt. Jared Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 29, an accident occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson involving Taylor R. Coffey, 25, of Jefferson. Coffey was operating a 2005 Ford Freestyle when he swerved to avoid a vehicle and went off the road. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 29, an accident occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson involving Samuel M. Mayhew, 32, of Boothbay Harbor. Mayhew was operating a 2011 Kia Soul south when he approached an intersection and failed to stop, going off the roadway and striking a rock. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

