Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 221 calls for service for the period of Feb. 16-23. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 1,520 calls for service.

Arrests

On Feb. 18, Robert L. Gilley, 21, of Woolwich, was arrested on a warrant for operating under the influence and operating without a license, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

On Feb. 19, Glenn M. Lewis, 64, of Waldoboro, was arrested for operating while license suspended or revoked, violating condition of release, attaching false plates, and five warrants for failure to appear, on Route 1, Damariscotta, by Deputy Matthew Ryan, who was assisted by Deputy Colby.

Summonses

On Feb. 17, Chelsea A. Pottle, 30, of Southport Island, was summonsed for operating after license suspension and violating condition of release, on Christmas Cove Road, Southport Island, by Lt. Brendan Kane.

Accidents

On Feb. 15, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Courtney H. Lewis, 20, of Trevett. Lewis was operating a 2015 Jeep Cherokee north when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Sgt. Jared Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 16, an accident occurred on Augusta Road in Jefferson involving Richard W. Stimson, 57, of Somerville, and Joel K. Amnott, 64, of Waldoboro. Stimson was operating a 2009 International plow truck, backing at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 17 to clear the intersection, when Amnott, who was operating a 2018 Jeep Renegade, pulled up to the intersection and was struck. Detective Terry Michaud was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 16, an accident occurred on River Road in Newcastle involving Henry S. Doering, 23, of Sea Cliff, N.Y. Doering was operating a 2006 Ford Ranger south when the vehicle started to skid, left the roadway, and struck a rock wall and tree. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 16, an accident occurred on McFarland Cove Road in South Bristol involving Jacob P. Linn, 19, of Whitman, Mass. Linn was operating a 2011 Ford F-150 north when he started skidding. He went off the road and struck some mailboxes. Deputy Eze VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 16, an accident occurred on Atlantic Highway involving Rohobot R. Carlson, 18, of Owls Head, and Andrew R. Santheson, 33, of Waldoboro. Carlson was operating a 2013 Dodge 1500, backing into a parking space, when he struck Santheson’s 2019 Dodge Ram. Sgt. Matthew Day was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 17, an accident occurred on Dover Road in Boothbay involving Kathryn-Emma R. Hibbard, 16, of Edgecomb. Hibbard was operating a 2004 Volkswagen Passat north when she hit a patch of ice and started to skid. The vehicle skidded off the road and hit a utility pole. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 18, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Gregory S. Anderson, 23, of Bristol. Anderson was operating a 2016 Hyundai Elantra west when a wheel caught the snow, causing the vehicle to go off the road and strike a fallen tree. Deputy Michael Godin was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 20, an accident occurred on Two Sisters Lane in Boothbay involving George B. Armstead, 63, of Derry, N.H., and Bob P. Francisco, 57, of East Boothbay. Francisco was operating a 2011 Land Rover, traveling north, when he stopped to make a turn onto Two Sisters Lane. Armstead, who was operating a 2013 Ford Escape, also traveling north, struck the back of the Francisco vehicle. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 20, an accident occurred on Main Road on Westport Island involving Donald G. Leis, 75, of Westport Island. Leis was operating a 2012 Honda CR-V north when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the road. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

