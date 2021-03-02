Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 272 calls for service for the period of Feb. 23 to March 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 1,792 calls for service.

Arrests

On Feb. 22, Joseph M. Eaton, 31, of Wiscasset, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy James Read.

On Feb. 21, Stephen F. Faulcon, 62, of Thomaston, was arrested on a warrant for violating condition of release, on Bath Road, Wiscasset, by Deputy Andrew Miner.

On Feb. 24, Wolfe Raasumaa, 23, of Poland, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Justin Drake.

On Feb. 24, Daniel W. Bond, 33, of Somerville, was arrested for criminal mischief, on Guides Way, Somerville, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, who was assisted by Sgt. Matthew Day.

On Feb. 25, Ronald M. House, 42, of South Bristol, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Split Rock Road, South Bristol, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, who was assisted by Sgt. Day.

On Feb. 25, Darren A. Davis, 46, of Wiscasset, was arrested for operating under the influence, three counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on Alna Road, Alna, by Deputy Jerold Winslow, who was assisted by Deputy Colby.

Summonses

On Feb. 22, Brooke E. Cheney, 29, of Bristol, was summonsed for criminal trespass, on Upper Round Pond Road, Bristol, by Deputy Chad Gilbert.

On Feb. 24, Corey H. Ater, 33, of Wiscasset, was summonsed for aggravated assault, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Eze VanBuckley.

On Feb. 25, Eric S. Hopkins, 46, of Winslow, was summonsed for operating with a suspended registration, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Michael Godin.

On Feb. 26, Nicholas A. Hodgdon, 26, of Wiscasset, was summonsed for two counts of violating condition of release, on Country Club Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Matthew Ryan, who was assisted by Sgt. Kevin Dennison and Boothbay Harbor Officers Doug Snyder and Larry Brown.

On Feb. 27, Timothy Haley, 46, of Union, was summonsed for operating while license suspended or revoked, on Rockland Road, Jefferson, by Deputy VanBuckley.

Accidents

On Feb. 23, an accident occurred on Augusta Road in Whitefield involving Matthew A. Dodge, 39, of Jefferson, and James Mayo, 25, of Somerville. Dodge was operating a 2016 Dodge Ram westbound, turning left, when Mayo, who was operating a 2014 Ford Fusion, also westbound, was unable to stop and struck Dodge’s vehicle. Lt. Brendan Kane was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 23, an accident occurred on North Newcastle Road in Newcastle involving Joshua P. Webber, 17, of Bremen, and Lorie J. Johnson, 60, of Wiscasset. Webber was operating a 2015 Ford northbound on Sheepscot Road, at the intersection of North Newcastle Road, when Johnson, who was operating a 2008 Chevrolet westbound on Sheepscot Road, failed to see Webber and turned in front of him. The vehicles then collided. Lt. Kane was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 25, an accident occurred on Alna Road in Alna involving Darren A. Davis, 46, of Wiscasset. Davis was operating a 2003 Toyota south when the vehicle went off the road, rolled, and landed on its roof. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 27, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Bryan K. Lane, 64, of Derry, N.H., and Micah L. Morin, 21, of Warren. Lane was operating a 2015 Toyota Rav4 northbound when he swerved to avoid a vehicle making a turn. Morin was operating a 2003 GMC Sierra northbound and he also swerved and struck the back of Lane’s vehicle. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 28, an accident occurred on Post Office Road on Westport Island involving Josiah D. Boynton, 25, of Bath. Boynton was operating a 2012 Toyota Venza northbound when he failed to negotiate a turn, left the roadway, and struck a rock. Sgt. Jared Mitkus was the investigating officer.

