Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 226 calls for service for the period of March 23-30. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,633 calls for service.

Arrests

March 24, Teresa Simpson, 48, of Dresden, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Calls Hills Road, Dresden, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

March 24, Stephen E. Gross, 69, of Dresden, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Indian Road, Dresden, by Deputy Chad Gilbert.

March 29, Patrick F. Wermuth, 32, of Dresden, was arrested for operating under the influence — two priors, on Lawrence Road, Dresden, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Summons

March 28, Thomas P. Harris, 58, of Boothbay, was issued a summons for operating vehicle in violation of license restriction, on Butler Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Michael Godin.

Accidents

On March 23, an accident occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving Marthalie A. Furber, 80, of Bristol. Furber was operating her 2015 Lexus RX350 northbound and the weather was very foggy. A deer was crossing the road and Furber was unable to avoid striking it, causing damage to the right front corner of her vehicle. Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins was the investigating officer.

