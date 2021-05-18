Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 263 calls for service for the period of May 11-18. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,017 calls for service.

Arrest

May 14, Robert R. Hinrichs, 67, of Damariscotta, turned himself in at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, on a Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of operating under the influence. Hinrichs was arrested by Detective Scott Hayden.

Summonses

May 11, Katelyn N. York, 20, of Warren, was issued a summons for operating while license suspended or revoked, on Bremen Road, Waldoboro, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

May 13, Casey L. Niles, 39, of Shirley, was issued a summons for operating while license suspended or revoked, on Rockland Road, Jefferson, by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

May 15, Keith J. Moore, 54, of Clinton, was issued a summons for operating after habitual offender revocation, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, by Detective Hayden.

May 15, Clayton D. Whalen, 31, of South Portland, was issued a summons for operating under the influence, on Christmas Cove Road, Southport, by Deputy Andrew Miner, who was assisted by Deputy Michael Moody.

May 17, Michael P. Dickson, 42, of Wiscasset, was issued a summons for violating protective order, on Bath Road, Wiscasset, by Deputy Miner.

Accidents

On May 11, an accident occurred on Main Street in Newcastle involving Howard S. Griffin, 53, of Waldoboro, and Noah A. Willett, 30, of Northport. Willett was backing his 2013 Freightliner truck in the parking lot, with his backup alarm sounding. Griffin backed his 2009 Ford Focus out of a parking spot and struck Willett’s vehicle. Lt. Michael Murphy was the investigating officer.

On May 12, an accident occurred on Route 17 in Whitefield involving Kylee L. Knox, 35, of Augusta. Knox was operating her 2015 Dodge Dart eastbound when a deer came out in front of her and was struck, causing damage to the front of her vehicle. Detective Hayden was the investigating officer.

On May 12, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Sharon M. Fortune, 28, of Boothbay. Fortune was operating her 2013 Nissan Altima southbound when a deer ran out in front of her and was struck, causing significant damage to the front of her vehicle. Detective Hayden was the investigating officer.

On May 12, an accident occurred on Augusta Road in Jefferson involving Arika D. Gray, 15, of Whitefield. Gray was operating her 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer southbound when she tried to turn left on North Mountain Road. Gray’s vehicle went off the road and into the cemetery, where she struck a gravestone. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On May 13, an accident occurred on Rockland Road in Jefferson involving Casey L. Niles, 39, of Shirley. Niles was operating his 2010 Mazda 3 westbound when he was blinded by the sun as he was coming to the stop sign at Main Street and Rockland Road, causing his vehicle to end up in the ditch. Detective Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

On May 15, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Keith J. Moore, 54, of Clinton. Moore was operating his 2014 Dodge Avenger southbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. As a result, his vehicle ran off the roadway on the right side, struck a tree and water main, and burst into flames. Moore was able to exit the car. Detective Hayden was the investigating officer.

On May 15, an accident occurred on Waldoboro Road in Jefferson involving Erik T. Lomen, 33, of Hallowell, and Gray A. Baldwin, 54, of Holyoke, Mass. Baldwin was operating her 2010 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Route 32, in the area of Hodgkins Hill Road, making a legal left turn. Lomen was following Baldwin’s vehicle too closely on his 1981 Kawasaki motorcycle and was unable to stop. Lomen swerved to the left to avoid striking Baldwin’s vehicle from behind and collided with the driver’s side of her vehicle. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On May 16, an accident occurred on Gardiner Road in Whitefield involving William R. Snow, 42, of Thomaston. Snow was operating his 2007 BMW 530 eastbound when he went off the road on the right side, at the end of a curve. As a result, his vehicle struck a tree on his roof, continued forward, and went airborne, before impacting the ground at final rest. Deputy Michael Godin was the investigating officer.

