Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 412 calls for service for the period of June 1-8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,872 calls for service.

Arrests

June 1, Kody N. Wallace, 27, of Nobleboro, was arrested on three Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office warrants for violation of a protection order and two violations of bail, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

June 5, Nicholas C. Robbins, 29, of Whitefield, was arrested for operating under the influence, on West Alna Road, Alna, by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

Summonses

May 28, Nathan T. Brewer, 32, of Nobleboro, was issued a summons for burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer for an incident which took place in South Bristol, in April 2021, by Detective Scott Hayden.

June 3, Dixie M. Gauthier, 42, of Bristol, was issued a summons for assault, on Back Narrows Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Michael Godin.

June 30, Ashlee SR. Franco, 19, of Brunswick, was issued a summons for assault, on Back Narrows Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Godin.

June 4, Nicholas J. Wallace, 32, of Boothbay, was summonsed for two counts of assault on an officer, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Accidents

On June 5, an accident occurred on West Alna Road in Alna involving Nicholas C. Robbins, 29, of Whitefield. Robbins was operating his 2002 Chevrolet Blazer northbound too fast and lost control of his vehicle. As a result, his vehicle entered the northbound shoulder, when he overcorrected and began to skid across the road sideways. His vehicle then crossed the centerline, entered the southbound ditch, and struck several trees. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

